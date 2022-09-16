What happens when you take hydrolyzed collagen for 90 days. 

Skin care products often don't create drastic, visible changes overnight. Whether you're looking to reduce fine lines, brighten skin tone, or address pesky breakouts, all good things come with time (and diligent use, of course). The same goes for supplements as well: You can't expect to see benefits without a daily routine.

That being said, no beauty supplement will work magically overnight—however, research has shown that some ingredients may encourage visible skin changes within only a couple of months. Here, one of the most common.