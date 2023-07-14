What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

“I have extremely sensitive skin and have had to make several lifestyle changes when it comes to the products I buy and use on a daily basis,” Gonzalez shares. After a long journey of guessing which ingredients triggered inflammation in her skin, she landed on a common thread: parabens.

“These are chemicals that act as an artificial preservative and are often used when producing cosmetic and fragrance products,” she explains. While parabens can be OK at certain levels, they are found in so many beauty products that the buildup over time could cause concern for some people, Gonzales explains.

Think about it: Many people use a long list of beauty products daily, from shampoo to face cream to fragrance to lip balm and beyond—if they all have parabens in them, the exposure can add up quicker than you think.

“This is pretty problematic for a person such as myself who struggles with eczema and skin sensitivities,” she says. So if you’re concerned about skin sensitivity, Gonzales recommends skipping parabens in your fragrance.