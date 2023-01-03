Whitney Bowe, M.D. has always been ahead of the curve. I first met the board-certified dermatologist and researcher about a decade ago when I was writing my very first big beauty feature for a glossy in-print edition of the magazine I worked for. I was an assistant, and writing opps like this one were coveted as precious as gold.

I was writing about how diet affects the skin, specifically acne, and the emerging research on the gut-skin connection1 . At the time, many dermatologists regarded the connection as an old wives tale. But not Bowe, who came to my first interview with her with research to back up all her advice on how to help skin from the inside-out. A few years later, she was the first person to really introduce me to the skin microbiome (with her book The Beauty of Dirty Skin: The Surprising Science of Looking and Feeling Radiant from the Inside Out). And now the microbiome is one of my personal favorite areas of interest. Clearly, she’s influenced my work in a lot of ways.

So I always look forward to catching up with Bowe, where the research has led her, what ingredients have piqued her interest, and how she’s caring for her skin at the moment. Here, how the mbg collective member is gearing up for 2023.