Fancy a sweeter morning meal? Yadav loves a berry smoothie with leafy greens (you can even add avocado for more creaminess!). Berries “feature antioxidants, vitamins like A and K, and a compound called anthocyanin, which can support collagen production,” she notes. They also boast vitamin C, which helps promote fibroblast production, tend to damaged collagen DNA, and regulate collagen synthesis, or the pathway in which collagen is made.

If you want to go the extra mile, you can even toss a scoop of collagen powder into your smoothie blend. Hydrolyzed collagen supplements have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin. As a result, research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density. Feel free to browse our favorite collagen powders here, all of which come recommended by a nutrition Ph.D.

If smoothies just aren’t your jam, Yadav also enjoys chia pudding. “This is an amazing option for people who often skip breakfast as it's easy to prepare overnight,” she explains. “Just mix chia seeds with your milk of choice (soy is nice, as its isoflavones can help prevent the deterioration of collagen), and a bit of a sweetener, like maple syrup and honey. The chia seeds will plump up overnight, creating a rich pudding that can be topped with berries and nuts.” (Pro tip: Collagen powder mixes well in chia pudding, too!)