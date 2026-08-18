What The Dense Bean Salad Craze Can Teach Us About Eating Well
There are few things that make me feel more organized than planning out a week of meals. I can spend a Sunday mapping out dinners, making a grocery list, maybe even prepping a few things ahead of time. In theory, it feels foolproof. Then Tuesday happens.
Maybe I get home later than expected. Maybe I no longer want the meal I planned. Maybe the carefully prepped lunch sitting in my fridge suddenly sounds significantly less appealing than it did 48 hours ago.
That is the problem with traditional meal planning: Life rarely follows the plan quite as neatly as your notes list does.
Violet Witchel, the chef and recipe developer behind the viral dense bean salad phenomenon, has built a massive following around a different approach. Rather than prepping several distinct meals for the week, she focuses on creating one nourishing meal she is genuinely excited to keep coming back to.
“I think focusing your energy on one great meal that you’re excited to reach for is a much better recipe for success than three or four things you’re not excited to eat by day two or three,” Witchel tells me.
It is a simple idea, but also a very realistic one.
The case for a “default meal”
A lot of healthy eating comes down to decisions. What am I going to make? Do I have the ingredients? Is there enough protein? Enough fiber? Will this keep me full? Do I even want it?
None of those questions is particularly difficult on its own. But answering them over and over again, every single day, can start to take up a surprising amount of mental space. That is where Witchel’s idea of a flexible default meal comes in.
“When there’s something I just don’t have to think about that I know I can just grab out of the fridge and be happy with, I feel like thinking about what I’m going to eat occupies less brain space,” she says. “The less planning I have to do, the less food noise.”
I think that is a big part of why her dense bean salads have resonated so much.
They are not really about eating the exact same salad on repeat. They are about having something dependable in the fridge that you know will taste good, fill you up, and make one part of your day easier. There is structure, but not rigidity.
The less planning I have to do, the less food noise.
The dense bean salad is really a formula
At its core, Witchel’s dense bean salad is less of a recipe and more of a framework.
“I think a bean base, with protein and a big variety of texture and flavor,” she says. “I love adding crunch and acidity with pickled vegetables or fresh herbs.”
That is what makes it so adaptable. The beans can stay. Everything else can shift depending on what sounds good that week. Maybe it is chicken and feta one week, something more Mediterranean the next, or whatever vegetables happen to look best at the store.
The point is not to follow a formula perfectly. It is to have enough of a framework that you are not starting from scratch every time you open the fridge. Witchel takes the same approach to grocery shopping.
Her staples are almost comically simple: beans, chicken, fresh herbs, and fresh citrus. “You can make so many different meals with this,” she says.
And that, to me, is the difference between flexible meal planning and rigid meal planning. Instead of buying 25 ingredients for five specific recipes, you buy a smaller group of ingredients that can go in multiple directions. Chicken can end up in a bean salad, bowl, wrap, or dinner. Herbs can go into a dressing, sauce, eggs, or vegetables. Citrus can brighten almost anything.
You are still planning. You are just leaving yourself some room to change your mind.
We may be overthinking protein
Protein has had an undeniably big few years in wellness. High-protein yogurt, high-protein pasta, protein coffee, protein snacks. Somewhere along the way, it started to feel like every meal needed to prove its worth with a protein number attached.
Witchel takes a less singular approach.
“I don’t try and prioritize protein,” she says. “I try to do almost equal parts vegetables, fiber/carbs, and protein. It’s what makes me feel best.”
Her reasoning is refreshingly straightforward: “I think in the long run a balanced plate is what people will come back to.”
That does not mean protein is unimportant. It means it is not the only thing that matters. A meal built entirely around hitting a protein target may still be low in fiber, produce, flavor, or the kinds of carbohydrates that help make it satisfying.
And her favorite ways to boost both are pretty low-effort. She adds chopped cabbage to cooked dishes for extra fiber, tosses a can of beans into meat-based meals, and uses Greek yogurt as a high-protein base for sauces.
I try to do almost equal parts vegetables, fiber/carbs, and protein. It’s what makes me feel best.
Fiber stacking > fibermaxxing
Of course, fiber is now having its own social media moment. “Fibermaxxing” has become the latest nutrition trend, encouraging people to pack as much fiber as possible into their day.
But Witchel is not a fan of the all-or-nothing approach. “I think going zero to 100 for fiber is a recipe for disaster,” she says.
Instead, she talks about “fiber stacking,” a more gradual approach that starts before you even get to the fiber itself.
Her routine has three parts: First, she starts the morning with about 16 ounces of water. Next comes probiotics, whether that is kefir, fermented foods, or a supplement. Then she makes breakfast with both protein and fiber, like oats with yogurt, eggs with vegetables, or cottage cheese with berries.
“The benefits of fiber come from feeding good gut bacteria, and fiber stacking is a routine to maximize that,” she explains.
For Witchel, the idea is to think about fiber as part of a bigger digestive picture. She starts with hydration, adds a source of probiotics, and then brings in fiber-rich foods that can help feed those gut bacteria. She says this routine has personally helped her with bloating and inflammation and makes digestion feel better overall.
It is also a much different mindset than simply asking, How much fiber can I possibly fit into this meal?
The goal is not to see how many grams you can squeeze into a smoothie or salad. It is to build fiber into your day in a way that feels gradual, balanced, and easy to repeat. Like the rest of Witchel’s approach, it is less about maximizing one nutrient and more about creating a routine you actually feel good doing.
Start with what looks good
When I asked Witchel whether her definition of healthy eating has changed since becoming a chef and recipe developer, her answer was not about macros at all.
“I feel like my approach to eating healthy has become so ingredient-centric,” she says. “Most nights I go to the grocery store and see what looks fresh and seasonal and build dinner from there. It makes me feel amazing.”
Instead of walking into the store thinking, I need to build the most nutritionally perfect dinner possible, you can start with, That tomato looks incredible. Then you build around it.
That might be part of what healthy eating advice sometimes misses. Food can be nutritionally balanced and still start with pleasure, curiosity, or craving. In fact, Witchel hopes that is what people take away from the dense bean salad movement too.
“I hope they take a more balanced approach to eating and find meals they love to eat,” she says.
The takeaway
If you are someone who plans five lunches on Sunday only to resent all five of them by Thursday, you may not need a better meal plan.
You may just need a better default.
Start with one meal you know you enjoy. Build it around ingredients that can flex with whatever you have that week. Include protein, fiber-rich foods, produce, and enough flavor and texture that you actually look forward to eating it.
And if even that feels too structured, Witchel has an even simpler place to begin.
“I’d say pick one food from the store that compels you and build from there,” she says. “Find something exciting, whether it’s a can of beans, a gorgeous vegetable, a delicious piece of cheese, and build from there.”
Then add protein, fiber, and carbs until it becomes a meal.
That may be the most useful part of her approach. Healthy eating does not have to begin with a perfect plan. Sometimes it can just begin with one really good ingredient, one meal you are excited about, and a little less time spent wondering what on earth you are going to eat next.