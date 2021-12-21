Uh, What Does It Mean To Dream About Missing A Flight?

What Does It Mean To Dream About Missing A Flight? An Expert Weighs In
According to dream analyst Lauri Loewenberg, if you've ever dreamt about missing a flight, you wouldn't be alone. It's a relatively common dream—especially among certain professionals and during certain times of the year. If you're heading into the holiday travel season with this dream in mind, here are five ways to interpret it and how to make it stop.
5 potential reasons for dreaming about missing a flight:
1. You're up against a deadline.
According to Loewenberg, one interpretation for this popular dream is that the dreamer is nervous about "missing" something at work. She notes that this is common among people who are always up against deadlines (and stressing about them), like journalists, for example. "Pressure is typically the biggest element that's at play with this dream," she says, adding the pressure to meet deadlines translates to the pressure of catching the flight in the dream.
2. You're worried about missing an opportunity.
Another potential explanation for dreaming of missing your flight is that you're stressed about missing out on some kind of opportunity. "Planes, as far as dreams go, tend to represent something in your life that you're hoping will take off and reach new heights, whether that's a project, a career, or a relationship," Loewenberg explains. So, to dream you've missed a flight could indicate you've missed an opportunity in real life, or you're worried you might.
3. You're procrastinating.
sleep support+
"Procrastinators get this dream a lot," Loewenberg tells mbg, which makes a lot of sense. After all, most people are well aware they're procrastinating as they're doing it. This might be your subconscious mind telling you to spring into action so you don't miss anything.
4. You're concerned about a spiritual setback.
Loewenberg explains that planes can also represent spirituality and/or a spiritual journey when they show up in dreams, given the way planes fly and rise above the earthly realm. If you're someone who's connected to your spirituality, and you're feeling any kind of pressure or setback in that area of your life, dreaming of missing a plane could very well be connected to that, she says.
5. You're actually just nervous about missing your flight.
And lastly, of course, we have to include a literal interpretation for those who may have to get on a plane soon! Loewenberg says people like flight attendants or pilots are obviously going to dream about planes (and potentially missing them) more often. And the same can be said if you have upcoming travel plans, or you recently traveled, as planes will be more present in the back of your mind.
What to do if you're been having this dream on repeat.
As with any dream, the meaning of this one will have a lot to do with your personal connection to its symbolism and imagery, and the emotions it brought up for you.
Loewenberg notes that if you are someone who deals with a lot of deadlines in your line of work, you may have to work on time management skills to mitigate some of that underlying stress. Or, alternatively, if your time management is just fine, perhaps you're simply being too hard on yourself.
And in general, "Once you are able to connect the dream to the issue that your subconscious is trying to help you with, and then you start working to correct that issue, the dream stops," she notes.
The bottom line.
Dreaming of missing a flight is relatively common, especially if you're someone who deals with a lot of deadlines. The great thing about dreams is they can give us insight into what's bothering us deep down, and when we listen to them, we can take the appropriate action. So go ahead and board that plane!
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.