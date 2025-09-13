Youn also suggests you may need to focus on additional healthy aging topicals that support the skin structure if you're finding the fine lines remain more permanent. "This can be true if you are young and relatively wrinkle-free, but if you're older—it's not just dehydration that causes wrinkles. Hydrating the skin can reduce the visibility of wrinkles temporarily, but it isn't a solution," he says. "Make sure to use a retinoid and vitamin C, exfoliate, and consider noninvasive options like IPL and micro-needling with PRP for real aging reversal."