Does Light Therapy Work For Depression? What The Research Says
By November, I can usually feel the shorter days starting to affect my mood. I've experienced seasonal depression before, so I'm familiar with that dip in energy, motivation, and general enthusiasm that can creep in as the days get darker.
I've found that getting outside helps. My apartment gets plenty of natural sunlight, and I try to fit in a 10,000-step walk around my apartment complex most days. Between the movement, sunshine, and time outdoors, I often notice a lift in my mood.
But I've also been curious about light therapy, particularly the use of specially designed light boxes to help manage seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Could getting light at certain times of day make a meaningful difference? And how long does it actually take to notice the benefits?
Two recent research findings offer some interesting insights, including information on how long you should try light therapy two weeks before deciding if it's worthwhile.
Light & the circadian rhythm
For some people, SAD is primarily driven by a disruption in circadian rhythm that occurs with fewer hours of sunlight during colder months. The condition often develops during the fall and winter, then improves as daylight returns.
Light exposure is important for your health because it influences your circadian rhythm, the internal clock that helps regulate sleep and wakefulness. Light therapy treats SAD with a specially designed light box to mimic natural daylight and help regulate this internal clock. It's a fairly straightforward approach, but getting the timing and consistency right may be just as important as the device itself.
Morning light exposure was linked to lower depression scores
In a 2026 study tracking light exposure1, researchers looked at 76 people, some of whom were taking antidepressants. They wanted to understand how the timing of light exposure was associated with mental health.
People who received more of their daily light exposure within the first two hours after waking had significantly lower depression and stress scores than those who got most of their light later in the day.
I find this particularly interesting because I've mostly thought about sunlight in terms of getting enough of it. I hadn't considered that when you get that light could also play a role in how you feel.
This study doesn't prove that morning light therapy treats SAD, but it suggests that getting light earlier in the day may support better mental health. It makes me curious about whether a more intentional morning light routine, whether through natural daylight or a light therapy box, could be worth exploring.
Why giving light therapy two weeks may be important
Timing isn't the only consideration. How long you stick with light therapy matters, too.
A 2026 meta-analysis of 17 clinical trials2 examined how well light therapy worked for people with seasonal affective disorder. Researchers found that improvements reached a meaningful level around the two-week mark.
It's tempting to expect an immediate mood boost from a new wellness routine, so it's useful to know that you might need to sit tight for a bit before getting a sense of whether light therapy is helping.
This study makes me think twice about writing off a treatment before giving it a fair chance. If you're considering light therapy for seasonal depression, a few mornings may not be enough to tell you whether it's making a difference.
Of course, this study isn't a guarantee that everyone will respond within two weeks, but it gives you a more reasonable window to assess whether the routine is helping.
How to make light therapy part of your routine
This research has made me appreciate the importance of the little things I already do to get outside and soak up natural light, especially in the darker months. However, light therapy is also a great way to address seasonal depression. If you're considering this treatment, here are a few things worth keeping in mind:
- Choose a consistent time: Aim to use your light box within the first two hours after waking, rather than squeezing it in whenever you remember.
- Follow the recommended duration: Brightness and session length can vary from one light box to another, so check the device instructions and speak with your health care provider about what's appropriate.
- Make it easy to repeat: Pair your session with something you already do each morning, like having breakfast or reading.
- Don't treat it as a replacement for care: If seasonal depression is affecting your daily life, speak with a health care professional. Light therapy isn't right for everyone, and some health conditions may call for a different or combined approach.
You can also make natural daylight and movement part of your morning. Getting outside for a walk gives you an opportunity to enjoy some sunlight while incorporating physical activity into your day. But remember, natural daylight isn't necessarily a substitute for a properly prescribed light therapy session.
The takeaway
I've always appreciated my morning walks for the way they boost my mood, but learning more about the science behind light exposure has given me another reason to prioritize getting outside.
And for anyone considering light therapy for seasonal depression, the research offers a helpful reminder: timing and consistency count. Give the routine a fair chance before deciding whether it's working.