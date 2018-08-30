Students Are More Stressed Out Than Ever. Here's How Colleges Are Designing Campuses To Fix That

College: A time for learning, exploring your interests, meeting new people, and doing a fair amount of stressing out. A recent survey found that 73.1 percent of counselors across 500 public and private colleges around the world are reporting an increase in the severity of student mental health concerns on their campuses lately. Anxiety continues to be the biggest burden on college students who seek counseling, followed by depression and relationship concerns.

Part of the problem is the heavy course load, change in scenery, competition, and uncertainty about the future that many college kids have to grapple with, and the increasing prevalence of social media probably doesn't help, either. "Part of their distress is because of something wonderful about our young adults: They no longer want to be successful—they want to succeed in something meaningful to them. But the competition for those meaningful opportunities has never been more fierce," says Kelly Crace, VP of the Health and Wellness Department at the College of William & Mary. "We have also seen a theme of stress glorification among young adults to where pushing oneself to the limit becomes a badge of honor and distinction."

It's no wonder that curriculums like Yale University's "Psychology and the Good Life," which teaches techniques for finding and fueling real happiness, have gone gangbusters (a quarter of the undergraduate student body enrolled in the course last semester, and it's now offered online). In addition to offering more classes like these, expanding counseling services, and destigmatizing mental health on campuses, colleges across the United States are also starting to revamp their physical environments in an effort to promote happiness.