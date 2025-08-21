Under The Tuscan Sun: 5 Things That Will Restore Your Well-Being
I likely don’t need to convince you that Tuscany is worth seeing. The famed northern Italian countryside is known for its historic medieval cities, sprawling landscapes, rolling vineyards, sun-drenched olive groves, luxurious villas, and slow meals that happily stretch into the evening.
This summer, I spent some time there. It was the first time I’d been to the area, and I wanted to explore all the classic activities (Sightseeing! Wine tasting! Pasta!), while also finding moments of calm and respite. Life has been busy lately, and I wanted this vacation to be equal parts exciting and relaxing.
Well, I was intrigued to discover Tuscany is having something of wellness revival. With regenerative spas, biodynamic vineyards, and more, you can plan a trip that is indulgent and restorative.
Here are some of the best things we did while there—experiences I’d recommend to anyone planning their own Tuscan getaway.
Stay at a world-class spa
Like I said: I wanted my Tuscan trip to be somewhat relaxing. So naturally, I booked a few nights at Fonteverde Spa, a 5-star destination resort and spa near San Casciano dei Bagni. I had read that the hotel marries “the unmistakable style of Italian hospitality” with “the essence of pure wellness” and is “the perfect combination of art and nature,” which sounded like the sort of place I simply needed to be.
Overlooking the Val d’Orcia—a UNESCO World Heritage valley—there’s no place to rest your eyes that isn’t picture-perfect. The flowing hills turn gold at sunset, which matched the glasses of white wine we sipped on during aperitivos. I’d recommend Fonteverde for the views alone, but the accommodations, food, and spa are equally remarkable.
The Renaissance-style villa is vast and impeccably designed. As are the rooms and suites: ours was spacious (enough for a baby cot, several large suitcases, and room to spare) with elegant furnishings and a clean, sophisticated aesthetic. We ate at the restaurant for breakfast and dinner, where every plate showcased fresh, local ingredients at their peak.
And the spa—oh, my dears, the spa. Several thermal pools invite you to soak in the naturally warm, mineral-rich waters that are prized for their regenerative powers since Etruscan times. Each has its own charm: the panoramic pool for sweeping views of the valley, the bioaquam circuit for a gentle hydro-massage, and the indoor grotto for a quiet, meditative soak. And if you’re after a more traditional day in the sun, the summer pool is equally idyllic.
My partner and I both booked treatments—his, a deep tissue massage; mine, a detoxifying body ritual. Both were excellent. If I’d stayed longer, I would have happily worked my way through the extensive spa menu, which spans multiple massage styles, facials, hydrotherapy experiences, cryotherapy, and even a longevity suite.
Sip wine at sustainable vineyards
If you drink alcohol, then wine tasting in Tuscany is non-negotiable. The region is world-renowned for its bold, complex reds—think Brunello di Montalcino, Chianti Classico, and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. What’s also fantastic about wine tasting here is that the scenery is usually just as intoxicating as the wine itself.
There are countless vineyards to explore (and if you’re a devoted oenophile, you could easily visit several in a trip). But for those passionate about sustainable, biodynamic wines, we recommend Podere Le Ripi in Montalcino.
This biodynamic winery is run by a team of dedicated vintners and agricultural stewards who work to cultivate a self-sustaining ecosystem—planting cover crops, embracing lunar cycles, and minimizing intervention to let the land speak through the grapes.
They’re equally passionate about sharing their process: Guests can choose from several types of tours that include tastings, along with an immersive education on the vineyard’s history, biodynamic practices, and how terroir shapes every note in the glass.
And if wine isn’t your thing? They also have olive oil, honey, spirits, and food.
Pack well (& save room for special Italian finds)
I belabored over my packing list. Not only do you have precious limited real estate in a suitcase (which becomes even more limited when traveling with a baby, I’ve discovered), but you also want to make the most of your sartorial choices in Italy. Italians are effortlessly stylish, and it feels only right to look polished and put-together in their presence.
While I won’t bore you with every item I brought, here are a few standouts that more than earned their space:
Take a cooking class
If there’s ever a region in the world where you’d want to take a cooking class, it’s Tuscany. Where else can you roll out ribbons of fresh pasta under the guidance of a local nonna, master the art of a slow-simmered ragù, and learn how to pair your meal with the perfect Chianti? It’s hands-on, delicious, and rooted in tradition.
The options are endless—rustic farmhouses, elegant villas, and modern kitchens alike offer classes, each with its own flair, menus, and dietary accommodations.
Whether you’re looking for a crash course in Tuscan classics or a deep dive into seasonal specialties, you truly can’t go wrong. You’ll leave not only with a full stomach, but with recipes to bring home.
Sight-see in Siena
Siena is a city steeped in medieval history, once a powerful rival to Florence during the Middle Ages and a thriving center of art, banking, and politics. So be sure to spend a leisurely afternoon (or two) wandering around the narrow streets steeped in Gothic architecture.
A few places to stop at: Piazza del Campo, the city’s striking shell-shaped square. It’s home to Palio, the famous horse race that takes place twice a year and transforms the piazza into a roaring arena. Even without the spectacle, the square itself is a lively experience.
From the piazza, make a climb up the Torre del Mangia, a 14th-century bell tower that dominates the skyline. (Be warned: The climb is steep, but the payoff is panoramic views of the city and Tuscan countryside.) Nearby stands the Siena Cathedral (Duomo di Siena), one of the most famously breathtaking in Italy. Its marble-striped façade, intricate mosaics, and dazzling interior frescoes are a notable reminder of the city’s former power and ever-present devotion to beauty.
The takeaway
Tuscany is one of those rare places that truly lives up to its reputation. The rolling hills, the medieval towns, the food and wine—it’s everything you’ve heard, and somehow more. What surprised me most wasn’t just the beauty of the landscapes or the richness of the history, but that the area really priorities what it means to live well: Slow down, stress less, and most important, enjoy yourself along the way.
