Travel

Under The Tuscan Sun: 5 Things That Will Restore Your Well-Being

August 21, 2025
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Well Traveled: A guide to Tuscany
Image by StevanZZ / iStock
August 21, 2025
Travel can restore your well-being. We're here to help you on that journey with Well-Traveled, a go-to destination for travel recommendations and tips.

I likely don’t need to convince you that Tuscany is worth seeing. The famed northern Italian countryside is known for its historic medieval cities, sprawling landscapes, rolling vineyards, sun-drenched olive groves, luxurious villas, and slow meals that happily stretch into the evening.

This summer, I spent some time there. It was the first time I’d been to the area, and I wanted to explore all the classic activities (Sightseeing! Wine tasting! Pasta!), while also finding moments of calm and respite. Life has been busy lately, and I wanted this vacation to be equal parts exciting and relaxing.

Well, I was intrigued to discover Tuscany is having something of wellness revival. With regenerative spas, biodynamic vineyards, and more, you can plan a trip that is indulgent and restorative.

Here are some of the best things we did while there—experiences I’d recommend to anyone planning their own Tuscan getaway.

1.

Stay at a world-class spa 

Like I said: I wanted my Tuscan trip to be somewhat relaxing. So naturally, I booked a few nights at Fonteverde Spa, a 5-star destination resort and spa near San Casciano dei Bagni. I had read that the hotel marries “the unmistakable style of Italian hospitality” with “the essence of pure wellness” and is “the perfect combination of art and nature,” which sounded like the sort of place I simply needed to be.

Overlooking the Val d’Orcia—a UNESCO World Heritage valley—there’s no place to rest your eyes that isn’t picture-perfect. The flowing hills turn gold at sunset, which matched the glasses of white wine we sipped on during aperitivos. I’d recommend Fonteverde for the views alone, but the accommodations, food, and spa are equally remarkable.

The Renaissance-style villa is vast and impeccably designed. As are the rooms and suites: ours was spacious (enough for a baby cot, several large suitcases, and room to spare) with elegant furnishings and a clean, sophisticated aesthetic. We ate at the restaurant for breakfast and dinner, where every plate showcased fresh, local ingredients at their peak.

And the spa—oh, my dears, the spa. Several thermal pools invite you to soak in the naturally warm, mineral-rich waters that are prized for their regenerative powers since Etruscan times. Each has its own charm: the panoramic pool for sweeping views of the valley, the bioaquam circuit for a gentle hydro-massage, and the indoor grotto for a quiet, meditative soak. And if you’re after a more traditional day in the sun, the summer pool is equally idyllic.

My partner and I both booked treatments—his, a deep tissue massage; mine, a detoxifying body ritual. Both were excellent. If I’d stayed longer, I would have happily worked my way through the extensive spa menu, which spans multiple massage styles, facials, hydrotherapy experiences, cryotherapy, and even a longevity suite.

Spa in Tuscany
Image by mbg Creative / Alexandra Engler

Book now:

Learn more and book your stay at Fonteverde here 
2.

Sip wine at sustainable vineyards

If you drink alcohol, then wine tasting in Tuscany is non-negotiable. The region is world-renowned for its bold, complex reds—think Brunello di Montalcino, Chianti Classico, and Vino Nobile di Montepulciano. What’s also fantastic about wine tasting here is that the scenery is usually just as intoxicating as the wine itself.

There are countless vineyards to explore (and if you’re a devoted oenophile, you could easily visit several in a trip). But for those passionate about sustainable, biodynamic wines, we recommend Podere Le Ripi in Montalcino

This biodynamic winery is run by a team of dedicated vintners and agricultural stewards who work to cultivate a self-sustaining ecosystem—planting cover crops, embracing lunar cycles, and minimizing intervention to let the land speak through the grapes. 

They’re equally passionate about sharing their process: Guests can choose from several types of tours that include tastings, along with an immersive education on the vineyard’s history, biodynamic practices, and how terroir shapes every note in the glass.

And if wine isn’t your thing? They also have olive oil, honey, spirits, and food. 

Book a tour and tasting:

Learn more about Podere Le Ripi and book a tasting here (there are a few to pick from — ranging from a tour with a 5 wines to a helicopter experience.) 
3.

Pack well (& save room for special Italian finds) 

I belabored over my packing list. Not only do you have precious limited real estate in a suitcase (which becomes even more limited when traveling with a baby, I’ve discovered), but you also want to make the most of your sartorial choices in Italy. Italians are effortlessly stylish, and it feels only right to look polished and put-together in their presence.

While I won’t bore you with every item I brought, here are a few standouts that more than earned their space:

ThinkBaby SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen

$15
I packed this for my daughter and myself. I’ve tried a few different mineral formulas for her sensitive skin, and this has been our favorite. It offers high broad-spectrum protection, a clean mineral formula, and is easy to apply. I even use it on myself when I want reliable sun protection without the heavy feel.
Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Mineral Sunscreen

Primally Pure Nature Spray

$ 22
I didn’t pack a bug spray—and I wish I had. The mosquitoes are relentless in Tuscany, especially if you spend time outdoors (which we did, daily). Pack a natural, effective option like this so you’re not scrambling to find one once you arrive.
Primally Pure Nature Spray

Persol PO0082S

$ Varies
They're expensive, but fun to use as style inspo for your next pair of frames.
Persol PO0082S

Lea The Label Calypso Top

$ 95
For soaking up the Tuscan sun, pack this swimsuit made from eco-friendly Italian fabrics in collaboration with ECONYL®. The soft, UV-protective fabric cares for your skin while you wear it, and the designs are both timeless and modern. When you’re ready for poolside lounging, toss on a piece from their Resort collection—crafted from GOTS-certified organic or natural fabrics and plant-based dyes. As a bonus, for every Léa the Label product sold, the brand funds the removal of 1 pound of plastic from the environment through EcoBali (roughly 50 plastic bottles).
Lea The Label Calypso Top

Santa Maria Novella

$ 150
If you’re flying into Florence, make time for a visit to the historic Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella. One of the oldest operating perfumeries in the world, SMN feels like a homecoming for beauty lovers. Wander the ornate boutique, immerse yourself in centuries of fragrance-making history, and learn about their sustainability efforts. In fact, they joined the United Nations Global Compact and actively practice the Ten Fundamental Principles to contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Santa Maria Novella
4.

Take a cooking class

If there’s ever a region in the world where you’d want to take a cooking class, it’s Tuscany. Where else can you roll out ribbons of fresh pasta under the guidance of a local nonna, master the art of a slow-simmered ragù, and learn how to pair your meal with the perfect Chianti? It’s hands-on, delicious, and rooted in tradition.

The options are endless—rustic farmhouses, elegant villas, and modern kitchens alike offer classes, each with its own flair, menus, and dietary accommodations.

Whether you’re looking for a crash course in Tuscan classics or a deep dive into seasonal specialties, you truly can’t go wrong. You’ll leave not only with a full stomach, but with recipes to bring home. 

5.

Sight-see in Siena 

Siena is a city steeped in medieval history, once a powerful rival to Florence during the Middle Ages and a thriving center of art, banking, and politics. So be sure to spend a leisurely afternoon (or two) wandering around the narrow streets steeped in Gothic architecture. 

A few places to stop at: Piazza del Campo, the city’s striking shell-shaped square. It’s home to Palio, the famous horse race that takes place twice a year and transforms the piazza into a roaring arena. Even without the spectacle, the square itself is a lively experience.

From the piazza, make a climb up the Torre del Mangia, a 14th-century bell tower that dominates the skyline. (Be warned: The climb is steep, but the payoff is panoramic views of the city and Tuscan countryside.) Nearby stands the Siena Cathedral (Duomo di Siena), one of the most famously breathtaking in Italy. Its marble-striped façade, intricate mosaics, and dazzling interior frescoes are a notable reminder of the city’s former power and ever-present devotion to beauty. 

The takeaway

Tuscany is one of those rare places that truly lives up to its reputation. The rolling hills, the medieval towns, the food and wine—it’s everything you’ve heard, and somehow more. What surprised me most wasn’t just the beauty of the landscapes or the richness of the history, but that the area really priorities what it means to live well: Slow down, stress less, and most important, enjoy yourself along the way.

Want more travel inspo? My other favorite places that live up to the hype...