Lea The Label Calypso Top

$ 95

For soaking up the Tuscan sun, pack this swimsuit made from eco-friendly Italian fabrics in collaboration with ECONYL®. The soft, UV-protective fabric cares for your skin while you wear it, and the designs are both timeless and modern. When you’re ready for poolside lounging, toss on a piece from their Resort collection—crafted from GOTS-certified organic or natural fabrics and plant-based dyes. As a bonus, for every Léa the Label product sold, the brand funds the removal of 1 pound of plastic from the environment through EcoBali (roughly 50 plastic bottles).