North of the city, nestled in forests of the Serra de Sintra, is the small village of Sintra. I have no other way to describe it other than a fairy-tale village—with a collection of castles between majestic pinewood forests. Several of the castles are open to the public for tours, along with the village center's shops and restaurants. The most popular attraction is the National Palace of Pena and its surrounding parks, full of lush, exotic botanicals.