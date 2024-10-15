There are a lot of stunning historic buildings to sightsee while in Copenhagen—so much so that it's hard to narrow down the list. And while I do recommend also seeing Christiansborg Palace, Nyhavn, and Amalienborg, Rosenborg Castle is truly not to be missed. Built in the 1600s, it's one of the best-preserved Renaissance castles existing today. Not only is the inside a feast of treasures to behold, but the surrounding gardens and lands are also spectacular—especially if you find yourself there on a sunny day.