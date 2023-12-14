Skip to Content
Beauty

Supermodel Kate Love's Best Style Inspo For Workouts, Walks, WFH & More

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
December 14, 2023
Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Well Styled With Kate Love
Image by mbg Creative / courtesy of source
December 14, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
Personal style has an incredible power to influence how you show up in the world and how you feel about yourself. So in Well Styled, we’re exploring how people use fashion to fuel their well-being.

I’ve chatted with supermodel Kate Love (née: Bock) several times over the past years. The wellness obsessed entrepreneur has worked with us on several occasions, from joining me on my podcast Clean Beauty School to being featured in a few of our ongoing health and beauty franchises. She’s even appeared on our YouTube channel, sharing her well-being tips alongside M.D.s. Outside of her work with mindbodygreen, she’s regularly posting about her nutrient-dense meals, workouts, skin care routine, time with her husband and newborn, and other healthy habits. This is all to say: The woman knows her wellness. 

She also, I might add, always looks amazing while doing it. Bock’s style is clean, effortless, of-the-moment, and still practical. It’s a balance I know many strive for, myself included. So here are some of Bock’s best looks for your style inspiration—from her suit to wear in a sauna to a walk with her dog and kid. 

Well Styled Kate Love // What I Wear For A Comfy Day With My Child
Image by mbg Creative / courtesy of source

As busy new parents, Love and her husband, NBA player Kevin Love, cherish their time together. “My home time with my family is so special, we love being comfortable and cozy on the couch together,” she says. “Whether we’re sharing a glass of wine, watching a show, or going on a little evening walk with the puppy, being in a comfortable outfit makes such a difference for how I feel.” 

As for her outfit of choice? A soft ensemble with comforting fabrics and easy fit. “I got these when I was pregnant and they are just the softest fabric and the most comfortable fit,” she says of this duo. “They stretch and are great for pregnancy, but I still wear them nightly long since I had my baby. I love them so much that I put them on when I’m home for the night at the end of the day to unwind or keep them on for a slow morning and coffee in the a.m.”

Well Styled With Kate Love: What I Wear To Workout
Image by mbg Creative / courtesy of source

Since fitness and caring for her body is, in a sense, part of her job—she takes her routine seriously. But it’s not just for work—it’s also for her own self fulfillment. “I do a daily workout. Whether it’s a yoga class, heading to the gym to do a weight training session, or going to Pilates, working out is a huge part of me helping myself feel my best.,” she says. 

Well Styled with Kate Love // What I Wear For A Walk
Image by mbg Creative / courtesy of source

It’s not just her daily workouts that keeps Love moving—she’s a big fan of walking and getting steps in. A consistent walking routine is linked to better BMI and waist circumference1, improved moods and perceived quality of life, and overall longevity2.   

“I take myself, my baby and-or my puppy on a walk everyday. It’s good for all of us,” Love says. “We all need fresh air. I like to move when I often catch up with friends or listen to a book when I walk. We’re in Miami so it’s warm all year—so I get use out of my active wear daily.”

What I Wear For The Sauna
Image by What I Wear For The Sauna

Saunas have incredible, science-backed health benefits, from cardiovascular health to metabolic health. Research shows they can support a healthy metabolism by increasing your body temperature3, leading to increased cardiac output and a higher heart rate. For heart health, heat exposure works by easing inflammation4, reducing oxidative stress, and decreasing lipid and blood pressure levels. It might also help reduce stiffness in the arteries5 and improve the function of the cells that line the blood vessels. 

This can all help improve longevity: According to one review, frequent sauna bathing may also support longevity6 by enhancing the effects of other beneficial lifestyle factors (such as physical activity) or offsetting the adverse effects of risk factors like high blood pressure or inflammation.

“I love the heat. I find taking a steam or sauna in the evening really helps sweat out toxins, and makes me feel fresh and new. I try to get a heated sweat in multiple times a week. For example, After a flight, a long day on your feet, or just to pump up your immune system, I love a steam or sauna,” she says. 

Check out our favorite at-home saunas here. 

Well Styled with Kate Love // What I Wear When I Work From Home
Image by mbg Creative / courtesy of source

Like many of us, Love spends many of her work days at home. Work from home attire is tricky—while we want to feel polished and professional (especially for video calls), it feels strange wearing professional attire just to sit on the sofa.

Love’s look here is the ideal blend. “I do a lot of work at home from my computer, such as emails, working on edits, and taking calls. I like to be dressed comfortably, but feel appropriate for work,” she says. “I have been loving these Anine Bing pants because they look nice and put together and they never wrinkle. A SKIMS tank is a must, I have every color. And I can’t get enough oversized white crispy men’s shirts. I think feeling put together while working from home helps me clear my mind and get into work mode.”

more Lifestyle
