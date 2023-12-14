As for her outfit of choice? A soft ensemble with comforting fabrics and easy fit. “I got these when I was pregnant and they are just the softest fabric and the most comfortable fit,” she says of this duo. “They stretch and are great for pregnancy, but I still wear them nightly long since I had my baby. I love them so much that I put them on when I’m home for the night at the end of the day to unwind or keep them on for a slow morning and coffee in the a.m.”