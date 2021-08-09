I'm A Supermodel & This Is My Daily Beauty And Wellness Routine

For Bock, the core of taking care of herself—from her body and skin to mind—starts with food. “Eating clean really guides my whole self for the day, for the week, for the month. It’s the thing that really runs my life. Eating is really the primary source of energy, skin clarity, and feeling good in my body and self,” she says.

What does this mean in practice? She’s makes a habitual practice of breakfast (“Two eggs, olive oil, and an avocado,” she says). She prep-preps marinated chicken thighs weekly so she can toss it into her lunch (“Usually a big salad with toasted pine nuts, toasted chickpeas, toasted almonds, avocado, olive oil, and different mixed greens,” she says.) Snacks are usually some Abby’s Better Nut Butter, and for dinner, more protein (“We do chicken, fish, or steak,” she says.”) And finally, stay hydrated. (“I drink so much water—no really like so much water,” she laughs.)

And while this is what works for Bock, she notes that everyone should feel comfortable going on their own journey to find what fuels them best. “It takes a minute [to find what works for you]. I think a lot of people are really hard on themselves, but it does take a minute to figure out what you put in your body, what's going to give you good energy, what's going to give you clear skin, and what's going to kind of make you feel good,” she says.