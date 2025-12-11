Things Start Moving Forward This Week As Neptune Retrograde Ends—Here's Your Horoscope
Neptune wakes up from its retrograde this Wednesday, December 10
Wake up, Sleeping Beauty. Dreamy Neptune rises from its annual, five-month retrograde on Wednesday, which will change the current from downstream to upstream. Certain areas of life that have been mired in illusion or uncertainty begin slowly moving in a proactive direction.
This year’s U-turn is particularly poignant as it marks Neptune’s final lap through its home sign of Pisces—the seas it’s been paddling through since 2011! The world has become a lot more spiritual and psychedelic since this transit began raising the collective vibration fourteen years ago.
What mystical adventures await you now? Is there a spiritual experience you want to have? An artistic milestone you’d like to achieve? Neptune in Pisces is your muse until January 26, 2026, when the compassionate planet heads back into Aries for thirteen years.
Add some soul to your goals. Tap into your creative right brain (and the divine flow) with journaling, meditation, or visualization exercises.
Mercury wings back into candid Sagittarius on Thursday
Dream it, do it! The messenger planet jets back into Sagittarius, picking up plans that got sidelined when Mercury turned retrograde in this sign back on November 9.
Go big and bold with your 2026 resolutions! Between now and New Year’s Day, you’ll be able to articulate some of your grandest dreams in colorful detail. But don’t waste your best material on people who don’t get it. Wait until you find the perfect audience to share your genius. With worldly Sagittarius energy flowing, they might be located 50, 500 or 5,000 miles from your front door!
Active or passive? Sunday’s Mars-Neptune square confuses matters
It may seem thrilling to take a gamble this Sunday, but that's a slippery slope. Unless you have all the facts in front of you, hedge your bets! With the most active planet (Mars) at loggerheads with the most passive one (Neptune), you could take yourself on a wild ride of impulsivity and skewed intuition.
Go back to the drawing board and do some quality research. With both planets in mutable signs—Mars in Sagittarius and Neptune in Pisces—plans may fluctuate wildly. Don’t assume that a “maybe” is a “yes” until you’ve 100 percent confirmed it.
Moreover, don't let anyone sweet talk you into making decisions, especially if they involve a financial transaction.