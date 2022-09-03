Mercury Retrograde & A Pisces Full Moon Make This A Huge Week In Astrology

Surrender, and let the universe reveal its wisdom. As 2022's only full moon in Pisces loosens our clutches this Saturday, September 10 (at 5:59 a.m. EDT), we are privy to the "source code" that's embedded in things like divine timing, serendipities, and dreams. Reality can be tough to digest or even discern! This full moon won't help matters much, but that's kind of the point.

Because esoteric Pisces is the master of illusion, it's like you're lost in a labyrinth. If you panic, you'll feel even more out of sorts. But stop, breathe, and listen to your intuition, and you'll reconnect to your inner guidance...as well as a few ancestors and guides! This compassionate full moon paves the way for deep, soulful healing. Unexpectedly, you may see an "enemy" in a very human light. While you don't have to accept their wrongdoings, you may find a spot of forgiveness in your heart. On the flip side, you may realize that it's time to put up boundaries with a bully. Enough's enough!

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.