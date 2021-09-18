4 (Yes, 4) Big Days Astrologers Want You To Be Aware Of This Week

Examine them, interact with them—then start discussing what needs to be brought into dialogue. Remember that Pisces is the poet of the zodiac. Rather than issuing grand declarations, woo your "audience" with flowery stanzas and extended metaphors. Where you've been stubbornly resisting your destiny, let down your walls and loosen up your boundaries. A willingness to be open—and to just try new experiences—could bring major life shifts.

The downside of these moonbeams is that they can make one a little too idealistic (and in some cases, straight-up delusional). Rock the rose-colored glasses on Monday; just try not to filter out glaring red flags. Nothing is ever "perfect." Look at the full picture instead of selective scenes.