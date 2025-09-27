Skip to Content
This Week's Horoscope Brings A Capricorn Moon & A Feisty Mercury-Jupiter Square

September 27, 2025
It's a relatively quiet week in the stars, which should come as a relief after a hectic Virgo season—but there are still a couple astrological transits to watch out for. Here's your horoscope.

The quarter moon in Capricorn brings goals back into focus on Monday, September 29

Struggling with the elusive "work-life" balance? It might be time for a rapid realignment, courtesy of Monday’s waxing quarter moon in goal-oriented Capricorn.

It’s fulfilling to chase achievements, but how you get to the finish line matters. Are you overextending yourself instead of handing off tasks? Trying to juggle everything solo could stall crucial projects.

If your professional ambitions are hiking up your stress, consider making strategic adjustments. Instead of cramming in "just one more task," what if you logged off and hit an exercise class to rejuvenate? And if your career progress has been more of a crawl lately, the illuminating energy of this moon phase might spotlight a valuable work opportunity that helps enhance your skills.

Whether it’s picking up an extra shift or enrolling in a webinar, small steps could soon restore your momentum and your finances!

Words carry weight during Wednesday’s Mercury-Jupiter square

As Mercury in diplomatic Libra squares off against expansive Jupiter in nurturing Cancer, your words carry weight—perhaps more than you intend.

This expressive cosmic duo amplifies communication, but watch out! It’s easy to promise more than you can humanly deliver. You’re likely coming from a good place—you want to be helpful or shore up someone’s mood. Just remember: You can’t solve the world’s problems in a single conversation.

Be mindful of overstepping emotional boundaries or getting overly involved in problems that aren’t yours to solve. Think big, but speak judiciously to ensure that your intentions align with your impact.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.