Take a daring leap into the spotlight! A project you’ve been working on for the past six months could come together with a show-stopping flourish. But don’t wait to be noticed. Self-promotion is the name of the game. Even if you’re not ready for a full-scale launch, trot it out for a beta test in the early part of the week.

But don’t play it too safe! Audience receptivity isn’t really the point of this full moon. Just put yourself out there, unvarnished, fully authentic, and 100 percent amazing—as you define it. Competition could get tough, but for best results, make room onstage for others to shine rather than fighting for headliner status. As you unleash your fierceness, beware! This full moon may churn up a wave of buried anger. Hit the boxing bag, vent to a levelheaded third party, scream into a karaoke mic...just don’t escalate the drama!

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.