Mars Retrograde Is Just As Disruptive As Mercury Rx—And It's Coming Up

Woosahhhh. While the backspin wages on until November 23, you may still feel some relief. This serenity-restoring cycle can feel like a head trip at first—especially after the frenetic pace of Jupiter in Aries. But like the tornado that transported Dorothy Gale (and Diana Ross!) to Oz, you might feel like a portal opened and snatched you back into another dimension. How to navigate this yellow brick road? Surrender to divine timing and let things flow. (Call it an energy-conservation plan.)

Warning: This paranoia-provoking cycle may bring confusion and delusion. Don’t believe the hype! That “news” story sent by your conspiracy-theory-loving friend needs to be scoured for truth, with the instincts of a private investigator. Careful not to hop on the collective fear bandwagon during Jupiter’s remaining tour through Pisces until December 20. Conversely, don’t drop your guard so much that you put yourself in danger.