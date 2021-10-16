Why Astrologers Want You To Watch Your Temper In The Week Ahead

That day, both mental Mercury and philosophical Jupiter wrap up their retrograde cycles and get the gears turning again. Since June 20, Jupiter’s been reverse-commuting—first through imaginative Pisces, then innovative Aquarius (July 28). This annual backspin is famous for putting expansion plans on hold, or at least, an extended schedule. Frustrating? For certain.

It didn’t help matters that Mercury’s been retrograde in Libra, the sign of partnerships, since September 27. Getting any sort of straight answer out of people has been a comedy of errors. But that all changes this Monday. Get your thinking cap and your game face on!

With Jupiter in Aquarius until December 28, focus on putting together the right team and making sure you have the right technology in place for all your ventures.

Jupiter in bohemian Aquarius can also bring a fun-loving reminder that the best things in life are free. Like love, for one, which could be a huge focus again with Mercury back on track in Libra. You might even the sling of Cupid’s arrows on Monday when lusty Mars trines Jupiter and encourages romantic risk taking!