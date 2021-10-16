Why Astrologers Want You To Watch Your Temper In The Week Ahead

Why Astrologers Want You To Take Some Risks (& Watch Your Temper) This Week
Thinking outside the box is one thing, but what if there wasn’t a box at all? Questions like these could leave your head spinning with new possibilities starting this Monday, October 18.
That day, both mental Mercury and philosophical Jupiter wrap up their retrograde cycles and get the gears turning again. Since June 20, Jupiter’s been reverse-commuting—first through imaginative Pisces, then innovative Aquarius (July 28). This annual backspin is famous for putting expansion plans on hold, or at least, an extended schedule. Frustrating? For certain.
It didn’t help matters that Mercury’s been retrograde in Libra, the sign of partnerships, since September 27. Getting any sort of straight answer out of people has been a comedy of errors. But that all changes this Monday. Get your thinking cap and your game face on!
With Jupiter in Aquarius until December 28, focus on putting together the right team and making sure you have the right technology in place for all your ventures.
Jupiter in bohemian Aquarius can also bring a fun-loving reminder that the best things in life are free. Like love, for one, which could be a huge focus again with Mercury back on track in Libra. You might even the sling of Cupid’s arrows on Monday when lusty Mars trines Jupiter and encourages romantic risk taking!
Wednesday is the day to werk with zero apologies!
As the full moon in flamboyant Aries lights up the skies, give yourself a pass to shamelessly promote everywhere from social media to the 7 a.m. all-hands on Zoom. If your hard work of the past six months is ready for a reveal, plan a ribbon-cutting ceremony near Wednesday.
Even if you're just "beta-testing" with your closest crew, it will be helpful to get some validation. Just remember that audience receptivity isn't the only point of this full moon. This lunar lift dares you to put your most authentic and 100% amazing self out there.
Want to really win some love? Make room onstage for other headliners to shine. Since feisty Aries can fire up our anger, tempers may flare midweek. Hit the gym, vent to a level headed third party, scream into a karaoke mic...just don't escalate the drama!
Tempers could flare on Friday, when warrior Mars forms a combative square (90-degree angle) to controlling, domineering Pluto.
A clash of egos could quickly escalate into an epic showdown. People will be hot headed and ready to sting, and even the most enlightened won’t be able to totally dodge the drama. If emotions are intensifying, step out for some air instead of getting sucked in.
Socially, beware the wolf in sheep’s clothing. That quiet observer could be an undercover competitor with a secret agenda—or not! But since it’s going to be hard to tell near Friday, keep your cards closer to your vest.
Mars and Pluto are the lusty co-rulers of Scorpio—and in a combustible square, they can stoke passion. Simmering attractions may explode, but they might also get complicated quickly. Rule of thumb? Get a grip before you strip.
Scorpio season begins this Saturday, October 23, with all its chakra openings, spiritual awakenings and erotic fanfare.
The focus is on joint ventures, from the way you invest your money, to who you invite into bed. Get ready for some challenging power dynamics as you go! Every aspect of life could feel charged with intensity between now and November 21, making it important to regulate how much you’re revealing to people who have yet to earn your trust.
Want to alchemize a leaden aspect of your life into pure, shimmering gold? Real change takes work—it never just happens overnight. Break out of restrictive habits and replace them with life-affirming rituals. All the same, don’t shy away from anything with an “extreme” label on it. Scorpio season brings a high-impact jolt!