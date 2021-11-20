 Skip to content

An Astrologer's Guide To Nailing Thanksgiving Week 2021

An Astrologer's Guide To Nailing Thanksgiving Week 2021

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
An Astrologer's Guide To Nailing Thanksgiving Week 2021

Image by mbg Creative X Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy

November 20, 2021 — 15:02 PM

As Americans gear up for Thanksgiving, there's some spicy astrological energy going around that's worth knowing about. Here's your weekly horoscope, from the AstroTwins.

This Wednesday, November 24, Mercury wings into #nofilters Sagittarius, making it basically impossible to suppress your truth. 

"Holding it in" is rarely a good look for anyone, but ever since messenger Mercury slipped into Scorpio's chamber of secrets on November 5, pursed lips and strained expressions have been on display everywhere. Ready to release that tension? Good news: Wednesday kicks off an impassioned cycle that will churn up long-overdue discussions and lively debates.

At last! You'll know where everyone stands and clue them into your own perspective, too. Yes, it will be a huge relief to call it like you see it—but don't forget a few all-important tactics, like diplomacy and timing. That goes double for anyone gathering with family this week. Disagreements are natural, but make a point to share your perspective in a way that honors people rather than humiliates them. Novel idea: How about working out conflicts with a legit conversation instead of on your Twitter thread or around the family dinner table?

That said, if everyone in the group is up for a proactive, philosophical exploration, there's no reason not to have a Thanksgiving think tank. Set some ground rules, like "only one person talks at a time" and "no personal insults." When defending your principles, remember Mercury-in-Sagittarius' finest offering: the gift of humor. Mark Twain, who was born under this star sign, famously said that the human race, "has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter."

Got some end-of-year sorting to do? Seize whatever time you can find on Saturday when a waxing quarter moon in organized Virgo gets your ducks in a row.

Before you start pulling skinny jeans and Tickle Me Elmos out of your storage bins, remember this! Virgo energy is famous for inciting perfectionism, and you could easily bite off more than you can chew (and in the process turn a small mess into a major disaster). The trick is to prioritize tasks so you don't overwhelm yourself. Which cleanup mission will make the fastest impact? For instance, if you're hosting guests for the holidays, maybe you tackle the spare bedroom first, then move on to the entertainment areas—and save your cluttered basement for January.

This quarter moon is also the balance point between the two final eclipses of 2021: the November 19 Taurus lunar eclipse and the upcoming December 4 Sagittarius solar eclipse. Last week, you realized you needed to simplify strategy and nail down a smarter plan. But did you remove too much creativity from the equation? Don't get it twisted: Virgo may be structured, but this is anything but a boring sign. In fact, this quarter moon will awaken your inner curator, helping you research and radar in on those special touches that can elevate your game from "mundane" to "magical" just in time for an epic Sagittarius (new moon) solar-eclipse-style debut next week!  

