Life-Changing Lessons Are In The Air This Week, Astrologers Predict

Is it time to mend fences? With Jupiter doing its about-face in Pisces, the sign of compassion and forgiveness, you might squeeze in a heart-to-heart before Thanksgiving. With the galactic globalist in reverse since July 28, it took some heavy lifting to not fall prey to doom and gloom. If you’ve been fighting the demons of denial, discouragement, and a depressing point of view, hope resumes. But stay in the healing process. The red-spotted planet will be submerged in Pisces’ deep waters until December 20.