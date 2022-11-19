Life-Changing Lessons Are In The Air This Week, Astrologers Predict

This flurry of Sagittarius energy brings a burst of “cosmic capital” for start-up initiatives. Entrepreneurs, take time to set some early 2023 intentions. What benchmarks would you love to achieve by the corresponding full moon in Sagittarius on June 3, 2023? Consider Wednesday your official launch pad. Take an action to move the needle, now!

Is it time to mend fences? With Jupiter doing its about-face in Pisces, the sign of compassion and forgiveness, you might squeeze in a heart-to-heart before Thanksgiving. With the galactic globalist in reverse since July 28, it took some heavy lifting to not fall prey to doom and gloom. If you’ve been fighting the demons of denial, discouragement, and a depressing point of view, hope resumes. But stay in the healing process. The red-spotted planet will be submerged in Pisces’ deep waters until December 20.

The next four weeks are optimal for tackling trauma, metabolizing grief, and getting in tune with the full spectrum of feelings. This doesn’t have to rain on your holiday season parade.

Philosophical Jupiter in Pisces illuminates life-changing lessons and passes out shiny gold stars to everyone who is willing to do the tough inner work. ‘Tis the season for artists, musicians, and creatives to flourish. Deck the halls with handmade treasures—and if you tap into Jupiter’s enterprising vibes, who knows? You could soon be taking orders from worldwide customers via Etsy!

