This Is The Perfect Week For Romantic Risk-Taking, Astrologers Say
This week will drum up some serious wanderlust, relationship conversations, and intuitive hits. Here's your horoscope from The AstroTwins.
Let the cat out of the bag! Authenticity is back on trend as Venus and Mercury fire arrows into Sagittarius’ realm.
Ardent Venus swings into worldly Sagittarius on Wednesday, November 16, stirring up attractions across every aisle until December 9. Mercury follows suit on Thursday, making us all more outspoken until December 6.
Sagittarius is the zodiac’s gambler, and over the next few weeks, you could take a Vegas-sized chance on romance. Candid confessions come spilling out, blowing covers on lovers everywhere. But hey, life is too short to covertly strategize and obsess. Better to find out sooner than later if your affections are reciprocated—and now is the time. During this happy-go-lucky circuit, it will be easier to brush off a rejection and keep on swiping.
Cross-cultural connections simmer with extra spice, and there couldn’t be a better time for couples to take a baecation—or for singles to have an irrefutably hot vacation fling! Not able to get away? Find your romantic and artistic stimulation anywhere but in the usual places.
Sagittarius is the sign of global expansion, cross-cultural connections, and broad-minded philosophical thinking. Step out of your echo chamber and consider a rainbow of perspectives. Yes, these talks can get passionate. Restrain yourself from being reactive if tempers flare. Vent to a neutral third party to sound out feelings instead of unleashing a rough cut of your diatribe. Don’t forget Mercury-in-Sagittarius’ finest offering: the gift of humor. Mark Twain, who was born under this Sun sign, reminded us that the human race “has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter.”
Is something bubbling below the surface? Pay attention to intuitive hits on Saturday.
For the second time since October 12, investigative Mars in Gemini locks into a dynamic duel with obfuscating Neptune in Pisces. Want answers? Since Mars is retrograde, you’ll need to peel back some layers to find them. Don’t rush to form theories based on your first “dig.” Just when you think you’ve cracked the case, more evidence may emerge. This is the second in this series of three Mars-Neptune squares. Until the trilogy wraps on March 14, 2023, key information is bound to be obscured. To use these squares to your advantage, embrace the creative process! Approach perplexing situations with a sense of wonder and curiosity. Be a student of your craft, always willing to learn another technique. Apply tons of self-compassion if you “mess up.” Mistakes can be blessings in disguise (especially if you call them “studies”), so turn them into teachable moments.
Creative blocks begone! Emotional ones, too. On Sunday, the confidence-boosting Sun flows into a can-do trine (120-degree angle) with larger-than-life Jupiter.
This biannual alignment blesses us with boundless optimism and a sense of limitless possibilities. With both planets floating in water signs—the Sun is in sexy, transformational Scorpio, and Jupiter is in divinely inspired, spiritual Pisces—logic may be scarce. Inspiration may arrive as an intuitive hit or a wave of emotion that washes over you. We may feel compelled to pursue an opportunity or dive into a relationship simply because it feels right. With this auspicious energy in the air, the first few days of next week will be an ideal time to take a calculated risk.
Just know that the Sun and Jupiter amplify everything they touch, so there's no half-stepping allowed here. The downside? This planetary pairing can give some people a case of Sparklepony Syndrome. Get real with yourself: Have you truly discovered The Next Big Thing...or are you just chasing after the pretty-pretty, shiny-shiny?
