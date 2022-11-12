This Is The Perfect Week For Romantic Risk-Taking, Astrologers Say

Sagittarius is the zodiac’s gambler, and over the next few weeks, you could take a Vegas-sized chance on romance. Candid confessions come spilling out, blowing covers on lovers everywhere. But hey, life is too short to covertly strategize and obsess. Better to find out sooner than later if your affections are reciprocated—and now is the time. During this happy-go-lucky circuit, it will be easier to brush off a rejection and keep on swiping.

Cross-cultural connections simmer with extra spice, and there couldn’t be a better time for couples to take a baecation—or for singles to have an irrefutably hot vacation fling! Not able to get away? Find your romantic and artistic stimulation anywhere but in the usual places.

Sagittarius is the sign of global expansion, cross-cultural connections, and broad-minded philosophical thinking. Step out of your echo chamber and consider a rainbow of perspectives. Yes, these talks can get passionate. Restrain yourself from being reactive if tempers flare. Vent to a neutral third party to sound out feelings instead of unleashing a rough cut of your diatribe. Don’t forget Mercury-in-Sagittarius’ finest offering: the gift of humor. Mark Twain, who was born under this Sun sign, reminded us that the human race “has one really effective weapon, and that is laughter.”