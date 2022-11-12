This Is The Perfect Week For Romantic Risk-Taking, Astrologers Say

For the second time since October 12, investigative Mars in Gemini locks into a dynamic duel with obfuscating Neptune in Pisces. Want answers? Since Mars is retrograde, you'll need to peel back some layers to find them. Don't rush to form theories based on your first "dig." Just when you think you've cracked the case, more evidence may emerge. This is the second in this series of three Mars-Neptune squares. Until the trilogy wraps on March 14, 2023, key information is bound to be obscured. To use these squares to your advantage, embrace the creative process! Approach perplexing situations with a sense of wonder and curiosity. Be a student of your craft, always willing to learn another technique. Apply tons of self-compassion if you "mess up." Mistakes can be blessings in disguise (especially if you call them "studies"), so turn them into teachable moments.