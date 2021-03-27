mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Attention Span Running Low? Why Astrologers Say You Can Blame The Cosmos

Attention Span Running Low? Why Astrologers Say You Can Blame The Cosmos

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Attention Span Running Low? Why Astrologers Say You Can Blame The Cosmos

Image by mbg Creative x master1305 / iStock

March 27, 2021 — 22:03 PM

According to the AstroTwins, everyone's attention span will be limited for the rest of March, so it's best to keep your communication short and sweet. Here's your full horoscope:

This Monday, March 29, flirty Mercury glides in stride with fantasy-spinner Neptune at the same degree of Pisces.

Talk about a burst of spring fever! Clever banter, shameless come-ons—yep, our exchanges will be charged with Pisces' poetic flair. But with Neptune in reverse, common sense could fly out the window in the face of a seductive exchange.

Be careful not to tempt fate by putting yourself in a compromising situation—one that could lead to a regrettable (but undeniably hot!) hookup that may put pride, or even an existing relationship, in jeopardy. And no, this is not the day to try to patch things over with an ex, unless, of course, you are fine with winding up in bed together. Um, oops?

Advertisement

This Saturday, April 3, expressive Mercury glides into agile Aries, turning us all into silver-tongued devils until April 19.

No spacing out allowed! You could miss the punch line or even get taken for a ride by a charming salesperson. If you're the type who hates small talk, get over it. Everyone's attention span will be short for the rest of March—and a witty one-liner will make a stronger impact than a long and meandering tale.

For maximum impact, break everything down into bullet points and prepare your elevator speech. If you had only one minute to state your case, what would you say? New friendships and flirtations will pop up like spring crocuses, but don't send off for the matching heart-shaped lockets until April.

These flash fires may fizzle as fast as they sizzle. Your best companion for the next couple of weeks may be "me, myself, and I."

Inspired bursts of brilliance may pop up if you sit quietly, without the distraction of devices. But do keep a capture tool handy so you don't lose those gems. When with others, try to keep your argumentative streak in check. Debates might heat up quickly with combative Mercury in Aries—and go from friendly dialogue to heated, bridge-burning exchanges. When tempers start flaring, call a timeout!

Advertisement
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What To Know About Tonight's Special Supermoon In Libra

The AstroTwins
What To Know About Tonight's Special Supermoon In Libra
Spirituality

Aries 101: Everything You Need To Know About The Kickstarter Of The Zodiac

Sarah Regan
Aries 101: Everything You Need To Know About The Kickstarter Of The Zodiac
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Motivation

This Workout Type Is All About Optimizing Your Body's Energy Systems

Mallory Creveling, CPT
This Workout Type Is All About Optimizing Your Body's Energy Systems
Functional Food

10 Holistic Ways To Give Your Snack Shelf A Wellness Glow-Up

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
10 Holistic Ways To Give Your Snack Shelf A Wellness Glow-Up
Beauty

Does Your Sensitive Skin Freak Out After Foundation? Try This

Jamie Schneider
Does Your Sensitive Skin Freak Out After Foundation? Try This
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Weird Reasons Your Hair Is Duller Post-Winter & How To Revamp It

Alexandra Engler
The Weird Reasons Your Hair Is Duller Post-Winter & How To Revamp It
Love

How Online Marriage Counseling Works, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
How Online Marriage Counseling Works, In Case You're Curious
Functional Food

The Genius Way This School RD Is Teaching Her Preschooler Healthy Eating Habits

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
The Genius Way This School RD Is Teaching Her Preschooler Healthy Eating Habits
Routines

7 Unique Arm Exercises That Go Way Beyond Classic Curls & Pushups

Kristine Thomason
7 Unique Arm Exercises That Go Way Beyond Classic Curls & Pushups
Off-the-Grid

7 Things You Can Do In The Dark During Tonight's "Earth Hour"

Sarah Regan
7 Things You Can Do In The Dark During Tonight's "Earth Hour"
Integrative Health

We Spend 50% Of Our Time In This Sleep Stage — Here's What Happens

Sarah Regan
We Spend 50% Of Our Time In This Sleep Stage — Here's What Happens
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-march-29-april-4-2021-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!