Attention Span Running Low? Why Astrologers Say You Can Blame The Cosmos

No spacing out allowed! You could miss the punch line or even get taken for a ride by a charming salesperson. If you're the type who hates small talk, get over it. Everyone's attention span will be short for the rest of March—and a witty one-liner will make a stronger impact than a long and meandering tale.

For maximum impact, break everything down into bullet points and prepare your elevator speech. If you had only one minute to state your case, what would you say? New friendships and flirtations will pop up like spring crocuses, but don't send off for the matching heart-shaped lockets until April.

These flash fires may fizzle as fast as they sizzle. Your best companion for the next couple of weeks may be "me, myself, and I."

Inspired bursts of brilliance may pop up if you sit quietly, without the distraction of devices. But do keep a capture tool handy so you don't lose those gems. When with others, try to keep your argumentative streak in check. Debates might heat up quickly with combative Mercury in Aries—and go from friendly dialogue to heated, bridge-burning exchanges. When tempers start flaring, call a timeout!