Attention Span Running Low? Why Astrologers Say You Can Blame The Cosmos
According to the AstroTwins, everyone's attention span will be limited for the rest of March, so it's best to keep your communication short and sweet. Here's your full horoscope:
This Monday, March 29, flirty Mercury glides in stride with fantasy-spinner Neptune at the same degree of Pisces.
Talk about a burst of spring fever! Clever banter, shameless come-ons—yep, our exchanges will be charged with Pisces' poetic flair. But with Neptune in reverse, common sense could fly out the window in the face of a seductive exchange.
Be careful not to tempt fate by putting yourself in a compromising situation—one that could lead to a regrettable (but undeniably hot!) hookup that may put pride, or even an existing relationship, in jeopardy. And no, this is not the day to try to patch things over with an ex, unless, of course, you are fine with winding up in bed together. Um, oops?
This Saturday, April 3, expressive Mercury glides into agile Aries, turning us all into silver-tongued devils until April 19.
No spacing out allowed! You could miss the punch line or even get taken for a ride by a charming salesperson. If you're the type who hates small talk, get over it. Everyone's attention span will be short for the rest of March—and a witty one-liner will make a stronger impact than a long and meandering tale.
For maximum impact, break everything down into bullet points and prepare your elevator speech. If you had only one minute to state your case, what would you say? New friendships and flirtations will pop up like spring crocuses, but don't send off for the matching heart-shaped lockets until April.
These flash fires may fizzle as fast as they sizzle. Your best companion for the next couple of weeks may be "me, myself, and I."
Inspired bursts of brilliance may pop up if you sit quietly, without the distraction of devices. But do keep a capture tool handy so you don't lose those gems. When with others, try to keep your argumentative streak in check. Debates might heat up quickly with combative Mercury in Aries—and go from friendly dialogue to heated, bridge-burning exchanges. When tempers start flaring, call a timeout!