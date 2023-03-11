Why Astrologers Want You To Look Out For "Emotional Landmines" This Week

Their dizzying squares have been skewing perceptions since they clashed last October 12, then duked it out again on November 19. Since then, you may have jumped the gun in a conflict, taking sides before you had the whole story. Or perhaps you rushed into a situation that was too good to be true. While you’re the wiser for it, stay on your toes today.

This final grudge match between quickfire Mars and illusory Neptune could obscure facts so deeply that you get taken for that same damn ride. Someone could give you the old razzle-dazzle, talking a big game with no follow-through. If you’re the song and dance person in question, don’t make promises you can’t keep. Save those jazz hands for when you’re better equipped to get things done. And think twice before volunteering support! With sacrificial Neptune in Pisces, you could get pulled underwater trying to fix someone else’s problems.