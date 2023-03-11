Why Astrologers Want You To Look Out For "Emotional Landmines" This Week
Passive, meet aggressive. Tuesday, March 14 marks the third and final dust-up between submissive Neptune in Pisces and combative Mars in Gemini.
Their dizzying squares have been skewing perceptions since they clashed last October 12, then duked it out again on November 19. Since then, you may have jumped the gun in a conflict, taking sides before you had the whole story. Or perhaps you rushed into a situation that was too good to be true. While you’re the wiser for it, stay on your toes today.
This final grudge match between quickfire Mars and illusory Neptune could obscure facts so deeply that you get taken for that same damn ride. Someone could give you the old razzle-dazzle, talking a big game with no follow-through. If you’re the song and dance person in question, don’t make promises you can’t keep. Save those jazz hands for when you’re better equipped to get things done. And think twice before volunteering support! With sacrificial Neptune in Pisces, you could get pulled underwater trying to fix someone else’s problems.
On Thursday, watch out for emotional landmines and look before you leap!
Control freak Pluto in Capricorn bumps up against vibrant Venus in Aries (right before it heads into Taurus), raising red flags all over town. If jealousy and anger well up, step back and sort out where they’re coming from inside of yourself, rather than projecting them onto a love interest. Someone’s secretiveness could be causing problems, but that doesn’t mean your suspicions are confirmed. Deal in the realm of facts, not fears. Couples should avoid poking at sore spots today in order to keep the peace at home, as one false step could cause a blowout.
Later this Thursday, sweet, sensual Venus glides into its home sign of Taurus, bringing a stabilizing energy to the game of love between now and April 11.
Would you rather be soul food than eye candy? That’s a great place to start. But don’t forget the basics, like sharing common values. Those are the glue for couples during this annual cycle. From money to spirituality to lifestyle, you’ll be happiest in the presence of people who view things close to the same way. But try to leave room for open discourse instead of digging in your heels like that stubborn Bull at the first sign of disagreement.
Venus in Taurus can make us all a touch old-fashioned, placing a high premium on comfortable, consistent companionship. Wherever you are on the romantic continuum, relationships grow ever more serious under the traditional spell of Taurus. Pamper yourself liberally and spoil the ones you love. “Too much of a good thing” feels like the perfect dose of pleasure now.
Feeling the need for speed? Starting Sunday, the world could catch a collective case of the “zoomies” for the next three weeks.
This weekend, communicator Mercury blazes into firecracker Aries until April 3. Losing focus for even a few minutes could cause you to miss out on important information or get swept away by a fast-talking flirt. For the next few weeks, stay alert and simplify, simplify, simplify! Instead of talking in circles, get to the (bullet) points and don’t underestimate the power of a well-timed one-liner.
