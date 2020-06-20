Weekly Horoscope: A 6-Week Dry Spell In The Love Department Ends On Thursday
Here, the AstroTwins describe the significance of two harmonious transits—and one rockier one—that could shape the collective energy this week.
Life could feel like a giant reflecting pool starting this Tuesday, June 23, as soothsayer Neptune dips into its annual retrograde until November 28.
From 2011 to 2026, the numinous planet is paddling through its ruling sign of Pisces, doubling down on its mystical effects. This meditative five-month cycle can be a profound blessing, giving you space to heal some core wounds, deal with addictions (from liquor to love to limiting beliefs), and tap into buried realms of creativity. With fog-machine Neptune in the timeout chair, you can cut through illusions... If you are willing to take an unflinching audit of your life. Use this period to explore the shadows. Awareness is the key to evolution!
By owning up to unhealthy patterns, you can learn to break them. And rest up, because the best ideas may arrive while you're sleeping, meditating, or just staring at the clouds. Make sure to keep your psychic shield up, especially while in public. Like a sponge, you can absorb the mood of a room or get thrown off emotionally by a stranger's vibes. If you're grouchy or spacey for "no apparent reason," you may need to clear your energetic field. Fill up an Epsom salt bath, wave the sage wand, or book a session with a Neptunian healer like a therapist or shaman (many do Telehealth or distance work).
This is also a good time to examine personal boundaries. Has generosity turned into sacrifice, or are you being too rigid? Perhaps you need to be firmer...or to soften so others can actually reach you.
Cupid is really back on the scene this Thursday, June 25—bearing a quiver of freshly sharpened arrows to boot!
And after six weeks of misfires and mixed messages, it's about damn time. Blame it on Venus. Since May 13, the planet of amour has been retrograde, sliding back through dualistic Gemini. Venus's backspins take place every 18 months, a period that can throw your love life into an unprecedented examination—and show you, in sharp relief, where things aren't all rosy. For some this backspin has afforded an excruciatingly beautiful opportunity to dive deeper into bond-building or a creative exploration of how to structure relationships so they work for YOU. (Societal rules, be damned, in many cases.)
As Venus reawakens this Thursday, she'll make up for lost time, driving forward through Gemini until August 7. This gives you a chance to synthesize and integrate all that's happened since the retrograde began on May 13—or, even further back on the 2020 calendar than that, since Venus first moved into Gemini this April 3. We're betting you have a lot to review. Be patient with the process and follow Gemini's directive to overcommunicate, research, and question every assumption. By the time August 7 rolls around, you should have your mind clear and your choices sorted out.
On Saturday, June 27, go-getter Mars arrives in its native sign of Aries, kicking off a rare extended homecoming parade that lasts until January 6, 2021.
Alas, not all will be tame in the skies this week. Normally, the red planet hovers in a single zodiac sign for seven weeks. But thanks to an upcoming retrograde—from September 9 to November 13—this double-dose of warrior energy will permeate the collective psyche for over six months. As pressures heat up with the economy, politics, and global human rights issues, Mars in Aries demands that we choose a "side" and stand up for what we know is right. A word to the wise: Find a physical outlet for blowing off steam. With the warrior planet in this fiery position, egos and tempers could rage out of control. On a personal level, Mars in Aries wakes you up and gets you psyched to take initiative. Embrace the competitive spirit, but remember that the real goal is simply to be the best version of YOU.