This Is The Perfect Week To Break Out Of Your Comfort Zone, Astrologers Say

Work travel could take you to exciting ports over the next two weeks. Since Sagittarius rules education, sign up for a seminar in a different city...and see if the company will cover (some) costs. Got a skill to pass along? Teaching could pad your pockets, or if you need to brush up to keep up, sign up for the necessary training. (Your wallet will thank you.) The enterprising energy of this full moon is like a round of celestial startup "funding." If you have an idea for a business—or a project that will put your name on the company leaderboard—the mission could really get in motion over the next two weeks. The only requirement? A willingness to stick your neck out for what you believe in!

Do you need to diversify your dating portfolio? If you keep going out with the same person in a different package over and over (and over!), that would be an obvious "yes!" And that goes double for couples who have slipped into an old-marrieds groove. Yawn no more! This fiery and excitement-boosting full supermoon activates the spirit of adventure! Expand beyond comfortable and familiar "borders."

Favored now? Multicultural mingling, baecations, and romantic retreats where you can learn a sultry new skill like erotic massage or tantra. How far are you willing to travel beyond your comfort zone? This full moon gives everyone the gambler's instinct. Stuck in a rut? A nakedly honest conversation can bring back the heat.