 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
This Week's Horoscope Has Astrologers Bracing For Impact: Here's What To Know

This Week's Horoscope Has Astrologers Bracing For Impact: Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins
Astrologers By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
This Week's Horoscope Has Astrologers Bracing For Impact: Here's What To Know

Image by Nicole Mason / mbg creative

July 2, 2022 — 14:04 PM

This week, a tricky transit could send tempers flaring. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins.

Monday is July Fourth in the U.S. — and this one comes with a heat advisory warning.

For the first time since the January 6 insurrectionist attacks on the Capitol, hotheaded Mars arrives at 29 degrees Aries. Not only is Mars in its native sign of Aries a doubling down of its warrior effects, but the 29th degree is a particularly charged one in the zodiac wheel. Known as the anaretic degree—or "the fate degree"—when planets transit through these 12 points in the zodiac, a brewing crisis can blow up. To call the atmosphere in the USA "charged" would be a vast understatement. With women's rights stripped away and public shootings rampant, protests may explode across the country on "Independence Day."

When Mars zooms into Taurus at 2:04 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, cooler heads may begin to prevail—but not immediately. Ethics will be hotly debated during this cycle, which lasts until August 20, and we are bracing for the morality police to lower their hammers on more human rights.

On a purely personal note, once Mars shifts into Taurus, you can tackle your to-do list with a clear head on your shoulders. After zooming through high-octane Aries since May 24, you'll have plenty of momentum to ride on. Still, it's unwise to rush during this every-other-year cycle. If you're one of the rare souls who needs to pick up the pace, don't break the speed limit! Be like the tortoise and win the race by methodically moving through your missions, one step at a time. Seeking new opportunity? Don't rush to accept the first offer or plunk down your hard-earned cash without research. A bill may come due, and you could feel the pressure to pay it. Since Mars can ratchet up stress levels, soothe anxiousness by slowing down and savoring simple pleasures like art, music, and nature. If some extra funds do land in your wallet, treat yourself to a luxurious but practical splurge. Think investment piece.

If you're not getting your RDA of TLC, do something to change that over the coming seven weeks. Lusty Mars in Taurus elevates your senses and whets everyone's appetite for affection. Create "slow down" rituals to get comfortable in your own body, like rubbing oils into your skin, scheduling a massage, and practicing gentle movement. Hop back on the dating apps when you're ready for some loving. Even if you have someone to cuddle with, you still have to set the mood. Create a relaxing environment with downtempo music, low lighting, and calming aromatherapy—and don't forget the food and wine! Taurus is the sign of traditional courtship gestures, but with impatient Mars hitting the gas, relationships may accelerate into serious status, fast! You may be tempted to splurge on pricey gifts and upscale dates. The downside? Combative Mars in headstrong Taurus can lead to formidable fights where nobody backs down easily. Of course, the sparks you set off with marathon makeup sex could be (almost) worth the trouble.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Later on Tuesday, messenger Mercury updates the global privacy policy as it wings into cozy, private Cancer for its annual retreat.

Until July 19, be discreet about what you share in whispered exchanges and on social media. The walls have ears! That said, all kinds of heartfelt exchanges warm up quickly with Mercury in the sign of the nurturing Crab. Make an extra effort to listen with compassion and speak gently since people will be more sensitive than usual. Get your spaces in order, from your home to your work zone. When you have any moments to spare, prioritize your inner circle. Bonding with family and close friends is the key to your work-life balance!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
LEARN MORE
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Aggressive) Energy Of July

The AstroTwins
What Astrologers Want You To Know About The (Aggressive) Energy Of July
Spirituality

Keep Seeing Blue Jays Everywhere? Here's What It Can Mean For You

Sarah Regan
Keep Seeing Blue Jays Everywhere? Here's What It Can Mean For You
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Integrative Health

These Anti-Snore Pillows Might Just Save Your Relationship

Jack Byram
These Anti-Snore Pillows Might Just Save Your Relationship
Motivation

We Found 13 Sneakers To Keep Your Feet Ache-Free (Even After Hours Of Standing)

Merrell Readman
We Found 13 Sneakers To Keep Your Feet Ache-Free (Even After Hours Of Standing)
Functional Food

6 Meal Delivery Services That Make Healthy Eating A Breeze For People 65+

Lindsay Boyers
6 Meal Delivery Services That Make Healthy Eating A Breeze For People 65+
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Recipe For Fudge Pops Is Delightfully Nostalgic & Surprisingly Healthy

Lauren Koffler, M.S., R.D., CDN
This Recipe For Fudge Pops Is Delightfully Nostalgic & Surprisingly Healthy
Integrative Health

After A Near-Death Experience, Here's How I Recovered From Mind-Body Trauma

Geralyn Ritter
After A Near-Death Experience, Here's How I Recovered From Mind-Body Trauma
Integrative Health

Can You Drink Alcohol While Taking Melatonin? Experts Weigh In

Emma Loewe
Can You Drink Alcohol While Taking Melatonin? Experts Weigh In
Beauty

Here's How Long It Takes To See Results From This Beauty Supplement

Hannah Frye
Here's How Long It Takes To See Results From This Beauty Supplement
Integrative Health

PSA: Vitamin C Supplements Can Cause These Surprising Side Effects

Emily Kelleher
PSA: Vitamin C Supplements Can Cause These Surprising Side Effects
Sex

Keep This On Your Nightstand For Super-Steamy, More Confident Sex

Emma Loewe
Keep This On Your Nightstand For Super-Steamy, More Confident Sex
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/weekly-horoscope-for-july-4-10-2022-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!