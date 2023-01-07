4 Words To Live By In The Days Ahead, According To Your Weekly Horoscope

The red planet is spending a rare seven months in the sign of the Twins—as opposed to its usual seven or eight weeks—so there's no wriggling out of any promises, at least not without a penalty. Mars has been in Gemini since August 20, 2022, and will remain here until March 25, 2023. Between now and the start of spring, carefully vetted dynamic duos could take flight. Caution: This transit can also bring out the fast-talking charlatans and devil's advocates who want to argue for argument's sake, or worse, so keep your wits about you!

Addressing a conflict may be awkward, but avoiding it for another day could quickly create a much bigger mess come Saturday. Fortunately, the waning quarter moon in Libra swings in like a diplomat, helping you broach the topic gracefully. Keep a level head as you wade into potentially turbulent waters—and stay on the high road, even if you're feeling wounded or attacked. If you have the facts on your side, you have nothing to worry about. But how sure are you that you haven't overlooked any details? A little digging may reveal that you're the one who needs to extend an apology. (Yikes!) If you discover that you were in error, own it. With gracious Libra guiding the amends-making, the key to dissolving tension might involve a large bouquet of flowers and a lavish dinner, your treat.