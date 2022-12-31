Your Horoscope For The First Week Of 2023 Is In: What's In The Stars For You?

Single? Aquarius rules technology, bringing a high "click-through rate" on the apps. Experiment with blind dates and let friends and co-workers set you up.

Attached? Socialize as a couple and strengthen the foundation of friendship in your relationship. Don't feel compelled to play by the rules if you're yearning for something a bit outside the lines. From bringing in a "guest star" to planning for a family, the stage is set for exploration and negotiation. You don't have to actually do any of the things you discuss. Talking about them might be spicy enough during this sapiosexual cycle!