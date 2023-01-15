The Sun heads into community-driven Aquarius until February 18. Let these solar flares guide you through changing roles. Or seek out a team that aligns with your values and appreciates your strengths. If necessary, lean into technology to streamline your search. Fire up LinkedIn and get to networking to help you find your people faster. The perfect left brain to your right brain (or vice versa) could be a click or two away! Aquarius is fueled with idealism, so be wary of unrealistic expectations, but don’t let fear of failure or being “too ambitious” stop you from reaching toward your goals. Focus on community and inclusivity and make it your responsibility to bring out the best in others. After all, doesn’t success feel better when it’s shared?