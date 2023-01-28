There's One Day This Week That's Perfect For Taking Risks, Astrologers Say

Just as everyone is searching for common ground, a divisive wind may blow in, courtesy of a chaos-inducing square from disruptive Uranus in Taurus.

Cooperative negotiations might suddenly feel like a battle of wills—and no one's keen to back down. While it's important to defend your bottom line, guard against inflexibility. Rigid rules are actually the easiest to be broken, so you're not doing yourself any favors by "laying down the law."