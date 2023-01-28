There's One Day This Week That's Perfect For Taking Risks, Astrologers Say
With the Sun beaming in collaborative Aquarius since January 20, the spirit of progress and unity is in the air. But there could be some hiccups ahead. Here's your weekly horoscope, from The AstroTwins.
Advertisement
Group dynamics could hit a rough patch this Friday, February 3.
Just as everyone is searching for common ground, a divisive wind may blow in, courtesy of a chaos-inducing square from disruptive Uranus in Taurus.
Cooperative negotiations might suddenly feel like a battle of wills—and no one's keen to back down. While it's important to defend your bottom line, guard against inflexibility. Rigid rules are actually the easiest to be broken, so you're not doing yourself any favors by "laying down the law."
Advertisement
If you’re waffling over a love interest, Saturday’s clash of romantic duo Venus and Mars may shed light on the situation.
You could discover you’re just not as compatible as you thought, or maybe a minor issue is becoming a major sticking point. With Venus in soft-hearted Pisces, you may be tempted to go into denial and sweep this matter under the rug. But courageous Mars in talkative Gemini encourages you to address this. Be diplomatic but direct.
... But Sunday's full moon will encourage you to socialize and take risks.
Should you post those “tastefully risque” selfies? Submit your work to a juried competition? Bare your soul to your secret crush? Sunday’s full moon in Leo (1:29 p.m. EST) says, “hell to the yes!”
You don’t have to be polished or perfect to put yourself out there. Nope! This lion-hearted lunar lift rewards courage. Although there’s a performative energy to the day, try to genuinely connect with people instead of just wowing them with your pizazz. What not to do? Court controversy with wild antics or spark a public feud just to rile people up. Since this full moon locks into a tangled angle with rabble-rouser Uranus, the rebuttal (and consequences!) could be harsher than you anticipate. And with “wounded healer” comet Chiron trining this full moon, spark peace talks instead of using your roar to start a war.
Advertisement
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.