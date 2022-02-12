Astrologers Are Predicting A Steamy Valentine's Week: Here's Your Horoscope

Cupid could be dipping those arrows into an extra-strength love potion this V-day, as la luna enters the sign of regal Leo. And if any icebreakers are needed, enter Mercury. The winged messenger surges back into Aquarius for its second visit this year, lightening the mood and making it easy to banter, flirt, and even talk about meaningful subjects with perfect strangers.

Aquarian energy tends to be more logical than it is sentimental. We're not saying this will be an erotic buzzkill, but foreplay this V-Day may begin with intellectual stimulation before it gets physical. (And as the sign that rules electricity, keep the toy drawer stocked!) If you're going out, start with a rousing activity, like live music or a comedy showcase. Communal Aquarius enjoys a group date—and who knows where that could lead the edgier people out there! Don't have a Valentine? So not a problem. Rally friends and celebrate the spirit of universal love, maybe by serenading each other with ironic ballads in a private karaoke room?