Your Valentine's Week Love Forecast Is In: What To Expect, From Astrologers

The moon’s in passionate, adventurous Sagittarius, the sign of the traveler. While this is sure to spice up the day with spontaneity, here’s a spoiler alert: it doesn’t exactly spell “mushy gushy romance.” And unless you’re single and loving it (which is a perfectly fine category to be in!), it won’t help matters much that the moon trines liberated Jupiter in autonomous Aries this V-Day. While we hate to rain on your romantic parade, this fiery, physical energy bodes well for baring bodies, but souls? Not quite so much.

Tuesday’s skies create an environment of laughter and fun, not heavy sentiment or tear-jerker trappings. A pair of tickets to a comedy club or a goofy activity like indoor golf could be a hit. If you’ve got the time and the dime to travel, a quick romantic getaway could be lovely under these globetrotting moonbeams.