The Holidays Are Officially Here & This Week's Horoscope Brings Plenty To Celebrate
‘Tis better to give and receive as Venus squares Neptune on Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is meant for relaxing in the spirit of joy and togetherness. Try not to blow the assignment as people-pleasing Venus squares boundary-challenged Neptune.
In your desire to play Santa for everyone you love, you could exhaust yourself wrapping presents instead of putting them in bags, or sacrificing your family time to pick a friend up from the airport who is perfectly capable of taking a Lyft.
With Venus in maximizer Sagittarius and Neptune in sacrificial Pisces, it will be hard to know where your limits lie. No one will be mad if you pick up a pie from the bakery instead of trying to play pastry chef in the eleventh hour! Create space to be with your favorite people.
Tradition, tradition! Venus heads into Capricorn on Wednesday
Nothing wrong with a little strategic placement of the mistletoe this Christmas Eve. With amorous Venus settling into Capricorn’s VIP lounge until January 17, your tastes could elevate as sky-high as the Star of Bethlehem.
Defining nebulous situationships could be a fun game of “You show me your bucket list, I’ll show you mine!” Or, if you’re the type who doesn’t even think about bucket lists, well, maybe it’s time to write one up along with your New Year's resolutions. With driven Capricorn ruling romance for the next few weeks, couples could achieve something memorable—and profitable—as a pair.
No apologies for being attracted to status now. Couples can align around your shared future, discussing your 2026 dreams by the fireplace. If you’re single and looking, search for someone who is ready for meaningful co-creation, like now.
Saturday’s waxing quarter moon in Aries helps you realign with your desires
Chasing after shiny objects is not recommended under today’s moderating quarter moon in Aries. It’s fine to be attracted to the sparkliest person in the room or the most expensive item on the shelf, but weigh that impulse against your long-range plans.
Rushing can backfire, so ease slowly into any new arrangements. Test the waters with a trial run. It’s a lot less expensive than buying a season pass, especially if you’ve never tried an activity before.
If you’ve been scattering your energy this month, take a pause to assess what’s really in alignment with you. Devote more time to a few key interests instead of attempting to learn everything all at once!