Why Astrologers Say This Is *The* Week To Find Your Kindred Spirit
This week offers us a chance to reassess our current relationships (romantic and otherwise)—and form some powerful new ones. Here's your horoscope, from the AstroTwins:
On Monday, red-hot Mars is on the move, exiting Scorpio's intense cauldron and zipping into passionate, adventurous, worldly Sagittarius until January 24.
With the impulsive red planet pulsing in the sign of the global traveler, you could be double-tapping "Reserve My Flight" before you've had a chance to think through every logistical detail. So check things like proof of vaccination and quarantine rules before expecting to board a plane, like, tomorrow.
Entrepreneurs will feel a surge of motivation, and developments could happen at a rapid clip, even before the holidays. Careful not to blow through all that seed money on startup costs. With Mars playing Powerball in capricious Sagittarius, it's tough to tell the difference between a calculated risk and a straight-up gamble. While there may be some high-pressure moments when we must carpe the diem between now and January 24, it's never wise to leap blindfolded. For best results, handle the due diligence, crunch the numbers, and run the background checks.
Thankfully, there will be some support in the "sensible decision-making" department as strategic Mercury settles into Capricorn until January 2. The key to success is to expect mistakes and learn from them instead of trying to nail it on the first try. One important lesson that Capricorn, the zodiac's CEO, teaches us is this: 'Tis better to delegate than to do it all by yourself.
As social Mercury buzzes through this sign, people will be the most valuable "resource" of all. Start mapping out the requirements for your dream team (or dream date!). Having a clear vision of what qualities you need—and which ones you don't—will be an essential part of the casting process. Is it time to do a little "Rolodexing"? Mercury in Capricorn pings us with a reminder chime that knowing the right people is part of the path to success. Plant yourself among prestigious folks in your network or industry. If you're not ready to play ball, start soaking up their vibes in preparation for your eventual ascent.
Ready to bring some levity into your love game? Saturday's full moon in Gemini (at 11:35 p.m. EST) will illuminate lighthearted ways to sync up.
Think of your other half as your playmate—or revamp your dating app profile to reveal as much about your extracurricular interests as your long-term life plans. Kindred spirits could finally unite under this twinning influence. For the two weeks that follow, keep yourself in "pairing mode." Whether for romance, friendship, or a creative collaboration, you might attract your missing puzzle piece.
Local searches could be fruitful! Explore hometown happenings for your soul squad—or help to create a thriving social scene in your neighborhood. In need of a new set of wheels? Transportation is also Gemini's domain, so this full moon may light the way to the perfect car or mobile accessory to make commutes more enjoyable.
Are you ready for a romantic revolution—or just a more reliable signal for when you need to tune in to the wisdom of your heart? That chance could come starting this Sunday, December 19, as Venus falls into retrograde for six weeks.
The love planet's reverse shift takes place in traditional Capricorn, offering a chance to review and, if necessary, rewrite the future of your love story. This goal-obsessed sign reminds us to keep our standards high but our expectations grounded in reality. The road to romantic bliss can be a winding one, and just when you think you've arrived, you discover another path to the summit.
Retrograde Venus offers a chance to plunge into a deep examination of how you "do" relationships. Do you avoid attachments or get anxious and clingy when you feel unsure? Maybe you're a well-balanced soul who could afford to be a bit more passionate. Are you addicted to the thrill of "new relationship energy" only to bolt when things get too real and intimate? How in touch with your erotic desires and power are you, actually?
Questions like these weigh on the collective conscience as Venus' retrograde pushes us to do all those "re" activities like reviewing, revisiting, reassessing, and reconnecting. And no, it's not gonna be a cakewalk. (Real love seldom is.) But those who are willing to do the work of self-examination and course correction might be rewarded with a fulfilling new chapter in love in 2022.