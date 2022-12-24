Your Horoscope For The Last Week Of 2022
Here's a carol to keep on spinning this week: Do you hear what I hear? Here's why the AstroTwins want you to wait for confirmation that everyone is indeed on the same page.
Riding on assumptions is a recipe for mayhem since Friday, December 29, Mercury is "gifting" us with one final retrograde phase.
This signal-jamming cycle, which lasts until January 18, is sure to create a bit of chaos as the calendar turns. Good luck getting aligned around NYE plans, 2023 goals, or whose traditions you're going to honor.
If you're traveling for a fete, leave early for your destination and reconfirm bookings. Think very carefully about your New Year's guest list. Combative Mars is also retrograde until January 12, and interactions could become heated and divisive, upsetting the general mood of your festivities. If end-of-year plans have grown overly complex, don't force them. Even if you do pull things off "perfectly," you could be too resentful (and exhausted!) to enjoy the fun.
On the plus side, the moon lingers in decadent Taurus all weekend, which will bring a pleasurable energy to the festivities.
And, uh, would you care for some hot sauce with your Champagne? 2022 wraps on a spicy, sultry note as seductive Venus sidles up to magnetic Pluto in Capricorn for the night. If you're in a relationship, keep celebrations intimate—or end them with quality one-on-one time. Under this soulfully sexy sync-up, a mind-body-soul connection could heat up fast! No matter how you choose to ring in the New Year—or with whom—make it festive. Venus favors beauty, music, art, and romance...and a classic LBD. Pluto is the planet of transformation. (Think phoenix rising from the ashes.) What do you want to leave in the dust as 2022 closes? Write a list, then do a ritual to burn the paper, using a candle or a firepit. (Safely, of course!)
Whenever you wake up on January 1—which may be later than usual with the languid Taurus moon encouraging you to stay in bed—no need to dive into the whole resolution-setting thing. Mercury is retrograde, remember? And in ambitious Capricorn, no less, so the stage won't be set for such forward-thinking activities. We recommend holding off until January 21, when the first new moon of 2023, in experimental, progress-driven Aquarius, sets up a much better launchpad for your dreams. In the meanwhile, you can ease into 2023, using the first few weeks as a time for all the retrograde-positive "re-" activities, such as relaxing, reflecting, and reconfiguring.
That's not to say you can't start reviewing career goals right after the New Year. Scour LinkedIn and social media. Is a former colleague crushing it? And do you see an opening for a collaboration? Send a hello note or catch up over a cup of cheer. Don't go in with an agenda; just nurture the relationship. If nothing else, you'll leave the casual meetup inspired, with ideas you can apply to your own ambitious plans.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.