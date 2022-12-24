This signal-jamming cycle, which lasts until January 18, is sure to create a bit of chaos as the calendar turns. Good luck getting aligned around NYE plans, 2023 goals, or whose traditions you're going to honor.

If you're traveling for a fete, leave early for your destination and reconfirm bookings. Think very carefully about your New Year's guest list. Combative Mars is also retrograde until January 12, and interactions could become heated and divisive, upsetting the general mood of your festivities. If end-of-year plans have grown overly complex, don't force them. Even if you do pull things off "perfectly," you could be too resentful (and exhausted!) to enjoy the fun.