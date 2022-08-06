Astrologers Say This Is *The* Week For Summer Love: Here's Your Horoscope

With this full moon squaring the lunar nodes and game-changing Uranus, whatever you arrive at could have a destined quality to it. And you may feel extra impetus to start exploring and experimenting right away! Collaborations and community ventures get a boost. Over the next two weeks, you could feel a virtual vibe or IRL click with people who share your most high-minded values. If you’ve already united with your soul squad in this lifetime, how can you join forces to make your corner of the planet a better place? Put your heads together and see what you come up with. If it’s time to refresh your tech, start shopping around for time- and energy-saving devices that bring ease to your life while reducing your footprint.

Also on Thursday, love goddess Venus struts onto Leo’s catwalk, bringing out the spotlight-stealing siren in us all. Can we get a meow, baby? Summer love goes from mild to wild—then up to scorching hot—when the planet of glamour and romance enters this fire circle every year. Don’t sleep through invitations that connect you to beautiful, fabulous people. Bae-hunting could turn up prime catches, for both romantic and creative collaborations. No matter your relationship status, sincere flattery will get you far! Be generous with your praise and gracious about the accolades you receive. If you’re due for a romantic reboot, this could be a “renaissance period” for amour, so wear your heart on your decorative sleeve (or your backless bandage dress, shredded tank, or slinky swimsuit).