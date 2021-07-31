This Week's Astrology Forecast Is An Extrovert's Dream

Pull over for a pit stop to make sure you haven't strayed too far from your intended path. Don't worry: You won't be stuck in park forever. Just check your internal GPS and strategize carefully before you make your next big leap.

Ask yourself this: Am I representing myself in the best possible light? If your "branding" could use polish, tap the Leo Sun's style and creativity to finesse your visuals. Then, let visionary Saturn act as your astrological auditor. With the ringed taskmaster in techie Aquarius, look to see: Are your apps and systems snuff? There may be a savvier process to explore. Are you being inclusive and conscious of the diversity of your team?

During this annual opposition, how you go about doing things matters as much as the final outcome you produce. Examine your motives before putting yourself in the public eye because this transit can deliver some tough ego checks. While the Leo Sun promotes showmanship, Saturn gives rewards based on merit. If you can bring the sizzle and the steak, you will hit the right mark!