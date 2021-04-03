Starting A New Project Is The Move This Week, According To Astrologers

Details may be obscured or even purposefully omitted from conversations. You may feel angry one minute, weepy the next, and back again! And not without reason. When these planets rumble, people fight dirty, hiding their agendas behind a sneaky veil of lies. Trust no one unless they can substantiate their claims with solid evidence (from a trusted source).

A Mars-Neptune square can bring out a hero complex in us all, but wield your superpowers judiciously. It's almost too easy to get snagged by a tortured soul seeking a codependent rescuer. Hey, we all need to be needed. But without self-sovereignty, you could wind up making sacrifices that drain your reserve tanks.

This cosmic dust-up can be healing too. If you've been holding in fiery emotions, this transit pushes them to the surface in a cathartic way. Brave Mars can help wounded souls find the courage to talk about their deepest fears—and Neptune reveals buried brilliance through works of art.