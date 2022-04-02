 Skip to content

A Romantic Renaissance Is Coming This Week, Astrologers Predict

A Romantic Renaissance Is Coming This Week, Astrologers Predict

A Romantic Renaissance Is Coming This Week, Astrologers Predict

Image by mbg creative X Jess Craven / Stocksy

April 2, 2022 — 14:03 PM

Start your engines...wait, no, hit the brakes! This week is a reminder to slow down and let things find you—particularly in the love department. Here's your horoscope from the AstroTwins.

On Monday, April 4, speed-demon Mars collides with Sunday-driver Saturn, a befuddling mashup that can give us all a case of whiplash.

As the planets tangle in futuristic Aquarius, good luck figuring out the right next step for your life. It’s probably best to just pull over to the side of the road and check the GPS! If you hit a speed bump, don’t curse it. It may be a blessing in disguise. Perhaps you’ve been racing ahead without a proper plan in place. Cautious Saturn warns us that haste makes waste—is that a message you need to heed? If you’ve been stalled in neutral, Mars brings the jumper cables and gets you back on the freeway of life. Try to stay cool. In a week, Mars will pull ahead of Saturn and clarity will return. In the meanwhile, see if you can stop fixating on the future and just “be here now.”

On Tuesday, ardent Venus leaves airy, intellectual Aquarius and plunges into the fantasy-fueled waters of Pisces.

Let the birds chirp louder and the bees amplify their buzz. The love planet is “exalted” in the sign of the Fish, meaning its alluring powers are extra potent during this four-week phase.

If you reduce your speed, this enchanting cycle can spur a romantic renaissance. Relaxing will put you in a receptive state, ideal for creating magic and enjoying heart-opening moments. Try to keep one foot in the reality zone though. Pisces is the master of illusions, which works for composing love sonnets but can be dodgy when it comes to screening Tinder dates. Run the background searches (and take your time!) to avoid falling head over red soles for someone who isn’t 100% available or reliable. Couples may need to do some forgiveness work or process old pain that’s blocking intimacy. The good news is, with Venus in Pisces, you can really go deep.

On Sunday, savvy Mercury swings into efficient Taurus, bringing bonus support in the project-management department between now and April 29.

If your dreams are going to thrive, you need to bolster them with concrete plans. Good news! This transit can help. From budgets to timelines to human resources, how can you get your vision running like a well-oiled machine? If you’ve put the cart before the horse, slow your roll. Simplify anything that’s become overly complex...but not at the expense of luxury! Tasteful Taurus loves life’s finer things, as long as they also serve a purpose. Maybe it’s time to invest in an ergonomic desk chair or live-edge wood table to style up a conference room.

Read your sign's weekly horoscope here.

