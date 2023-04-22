What Astrologers Want You To Do (And Avoid) During This Week's Mercury Retrograde
Taurus Season is in full swing, and the practical magic this zodiac sign provides is ideal for bringing new levels of efficiency to all that you do. Here's your weekly horoscope, from The AstroTwins.
Advertisement
Finicky Mercury is solidly in its first full week of retrograde as it backs up through pragmatic Taurus from April 21 to May 14.
Move through your missions with care! While Mercury in retrograde doesn’t sound like the best news for the birthday Bulls out there, let us deliver a silver-lined perspective to you now. For one thing, there couldn’t be a better excuse to embrace slow living. As you move through this week, consciously choose to trade burnout culture norms for mindful, deliberate activities. (In fact, here are 10 ways to actually enjoy the Spring Mercury retrograde.)
Since Taurus is the zodiac sign that rules the senses—and the body—you’re invited to treat yours like the most sacred temple. Our daily habits are also the Bull’s domain and since popular thought is that it takes 21 days to make a new one, start now and by the time Mercury turns direct you may be well on your way to clean eating, regular workouts, savvy budgeting and generally living a grounded, centered life
On Thursday, a quarter moon in Leo will encourage us to put on a show.
As you scan, sort, and systematize, take care not to scrub away all traces of creativity. And if you do? Look out! The muse will put her statement-soled foot down this Thursday thanks to a balancing quarter moon in Leo. These glamorous, theatrical beams remind us that a well-placed bell or whistle is what saves efforts from creeping into “basic b***ch” terrain.
So once you’ve streamlined your mission, take another look. Where might you add a little more sparkle and sunshine to the equation to make everything stand out? That said, quarter moons frown upon excess. The advice of fashion icon Coco Chanel (a Leo) hits the mark this week: to avoid being ostentatious, remove one accessory before walking out the door. Apply that wisdom broadly! Delete that third adjective, make your point succinctly, and leave the party before everyone gets sloppy drunk. Making a well-timed exit is as important as the entrance this week!
Advertisement
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.