Move through your missions with care! While Mercury in retrograde doesn’t sound like the best news for the birthday Bulls out there, let us deliver a silver-lined perspective to you now. For one thing, there couldn’t be a better excuse to embrace slow living. As you move through this week, consciously choose to trade burnout culture norms for mindful, deliberate activities. (In fact, here are 10 ways to actually enjoy the Spring Mercury retrograde.)

Since Taurus is the zodiac sign that rules the senses—and the body—you’re invited to treat yours like the most sacred temple. Our daily habits are also the Bull’s domain and since popular thought is that it takes 21 days to make a new one, start now and by the time Mercury turns direct you may be well on your way to clean eating, regular workouts, savvy budgeting and generally living a grounded, centered life