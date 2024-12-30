Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

A Case For Wearing Socks To Bed, From "The Sleep Doctor"

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
December 30, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
(1/21/2021) A woman laying in bed relaxing with her dog
Image by MELANIE DEFAZIO / Stocksy
December 30, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

It's an age-old debate between couples who cohabitate: One person prefers an icy temperature in the bedroom—all the more excuse to cozy up with blankets, no?—while the other simply cannot fall asleep from all the shivering. It's such a common quarrel, that a survey conducted by Vivint Solar found that out of 2,000 coupled-up Americans, 75% routinely argue over the temperature in their homes, and 64% admitted to sneakily changing the temperature in their favor instead of their partner's. The treachery! 

If the thermostat is a point of contention in your relationship, clinical psychologist and board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., also known as The Sleep Doctor, shares a clever solution on the mindbodygreen podcast to put the argument to bed: a modest pair of socks. 

How do socks help?

"We ask [one person] to wear socks. And we asked the [other] to not wear socks and put [their] feet out from under the covers," says Breus. "And that actually allows for this interesting temperature regulation to cohabitate two humans in the same form." 

That's because your extremities (i.e., hands and feet) can affect your core body temperature overall, especially during sleep: According to the National Sleep Foundation, your foot temperature naturally increases prior to sleep, so warming your feet—with a fuzzy pair of socks, perhaps—can send signals to your brain that it's bedtime. One study even found that warming the feet was associated with longer total sleep time and fewer awakenings during a seven-hour rest.

If you find yourself on the other side of the argument, Breus recommends nixing the socks, instead slipping your feet out from under the covers. Let us remind you that your body's core temperature naturally drops at night1, as part of the circadian rhythm, so feeling too warm before bed isn't ideal either. (Here's the best temperature for sleep, in case you're curious.) Again, your feet can help regulate your overall body temperature, so exposing them to the air can help your body lose heat and drop to its preferred degree. 

In other words, the tip works both ways: If you're feeling chilly at bedtime, pulling on a pair of socks can send sleepytime signals to your brain and keep you cozy; if you're too warm, exposing your feet to cooler air can help your body temperature dial down. 

The takeaway

If you're fighting with your partner about the bedroom thermostat, try Breus' go-to recommendation: Whoever feels cold should slip on some socks, and whoever feels flushed should try poking their feet out of the covers. And voilà—"The Sleep Doctor" becomes the couple's therapist. 

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good

Emma Loewe

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women—Here's One Way To Prevent It
Integrative Health

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women—Here's One Way To Prevent It

Hannah Frye

If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia
Integrative Health

If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements
Integrative Health

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements

Hannah Frye

3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver
Integrative Health

3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I've Studied Protein For 30+ Years: 3 Protein Best Practices For Longevity
Integrative Health

I've Studied Protein For 30+ Years: 3 Protein Best Practices For Longevity

Jason Wachob

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good

Emma Loewe

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women—Here's One Way To Prevent It
Integrative Health

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women—Here's One Way To Prevent It

Hannah Frye

If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia
Integrative Health

If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements
Integrative Health

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements

Hannah Frye

3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver
Integrative Health

3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I've Studied Protein For 30+ Years: 3 Protein Best Practices For Longevity
Integrative Health

I've Studied Protein For 30+ Years: 3 Protein Best Practices For Longevity

Jason Wachob

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good

Emma Loewe

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women—Here's One Way To Prevent It
Integrative Health

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women—Here's One Way To Prevent It

Hannah Frye

If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia
Integrative Health

If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements
Integrative Health

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements

Hannah Frye

3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver
Integrative Health

3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I've Studied Protein For 30+ Years: 3 Protein Best Practices For Longevity
Integrative Health

I've Studied Protein For 30+ Years: 3 Protein Best Practices For Longevity

Jason Wachob

Wait, Your Vagina Can Be Dehydrated? An OB/GYN Shares How To Tell & What To Do
Women's Health

Wait, Your Vagina Can Be Dehydrated? An OB/GYN Shares How To Tell & What To Do

Abby Moore

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert
Integrative Health

3 Rituals People Over 70 Use To Promote Longevity, From An Expert

Abby Moore

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way
Integrative Health

To Fall Asleep Faster, People Are Preparing Lettuce This Strange Way

Emma Loewe

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline
Integrative Health

Taking This Daily Helps Prevent (& Possibly Reverse) Cognitive Decline

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good
Integrative Health

The One Sleep Supplement Helping People Transition Off Melatonin For Good

Emma Loewe

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women—Here's One Way To Prevent It
Integrative Health

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women—Here's One Way To Prevent It

Hannah Frye

If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia
Integrative Health

If You Rely On This To Poop, You May Be At Greater Risk Of Dementia

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements
Integrative Health

Turns Out There Is A Best Time To Take Collagen Supplements

Hannah Frye

3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver
Integrative Health

3 Things That Are Spiking Your Toxic Load & How To Protect Your Liver

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I've Studied Protein For 30+ Years: 3 Protein Best Practices For Longevity
Integrative Health

I've Studied Protein For 30+ Years: 3 Protein Best Practices For Longevity

Jason Wachob

Wait, Your Vagina Can Be Dehydrated? An OB/GYN Shares How To Tell & What To Do
Women's Health

Wait, Your Vagina Can Be Dehydrated? An OB/GYN Shares How To Tell & What To Do

Abby Moore

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.