Assumptions have no place in the bedroom. Yet oftentimes when it comes to sex—especially in long-term relationships—we start to run on autopilot, doing what we've always done or what we've seen in porn instead of actually talking about what we want in bed. But most pop culture depictions of sex are usually all about what men find sexy and what gets men off, so it's good to actually check in and talk to your wife about what she wants in bed. Open up a conversation about what your wife wants more of in bed, and really be attentive and considerate about what she tells you. And when you're conversing about this, make sure to create an environment of safety, support, and curiosity—rather than pressure, stress, or resentment.