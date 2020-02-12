To make a wife or any partner happy, it's important to communicate regularly as a couple, says clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.: "Many spouses find incredible joy simply as a result of being listened to."

Now, this does not mean that you need to agree with your wife all the time, but it does mean that she'll feel much more connected to you and "heard" if you actually listen—really listen—to what she has to say. How do you do this? "Focus on her when she's talking. Turn off the news. Put down the cellphone. Leave work behind. Just listen with your full attention," advises Manly.