15 Ways To Make Your Wife Happy (Backed By Experts & Science)
Making your partner happy is a cornerstone of a healthy and fulfilling marriage. You might think wives want something specific as women, but in reality, all humans have similar needs for connection, honesty, support, and validation. Everyone has different ways they want to receive love, but there are some common ways you can go about making your spouse happy on a regular basis. Below, we spoke with experts to discuss reliable ways to keep a marriage full of love and joy:
1. Prioritize communication.
To make a wife or any partner happy, it's important to communicate regularly as a couple, says clinical psychologist Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.: "Many spouses find incredible joy simply as a result of being listened to."
Now, this does not mean that you need to agree with your wife all the time, but it does mean that she'll feel much more connected to you and "heard" if you actually listen—really listen—to what she has to say. How do you do this? "Focus on her when she's talking. Turn off the news. Put down the cellphone. Leave work behind. Just listen with your full attention," advises Manly.
2. Be attentive to the little things she loves.
According to Manly, people tend to feel very happy when their partner pays attention to the little things about them. "Most wives thrive and feel deeply loved when their husbands attend to their little preferences in life," she tells mbg. For example, make a point to make her cup of coffee in the morning exactly the way you know she likes. If you happen to pass by her favorite bakery while you're running an errand, bring her home a slice of special cake "just because." If she likes it when you put the toilet seat down after you go, show her that kindness. If she feels connected when you call or text during the workday, make that a part of your schedule. If she likes hearing you tell her you love her frequently, make that a habit.
3. Give lots of physical touch.
The importance of physical touch cannot be understated. Manly says many people feel particularly loved when their partners give them a lot of affectionate touch, and one study revealed that somatic intimacy in couples played a crucial stress-protecting role in the relationship. The research is in line with previous studies that suggest happy marriages tend to be ones that include mindful, physical touch, which acts as a cortisol-reducing mechanism for the body.
"If your wife likes to be touched, be sure to hug her, stroke her hair, and cuddle with her," Manly suggests.
4. Work together to come up with the division of labor that works for each of you.
In a heterosexual relationship, our culture often expects women to bear the brunt of housework, child care, social coordination, and emotional labor. "Such expectations are based on gender norms and expectations, resulting in less creative, free time for women, and frankly, straight-up resentment," says Emmy Crouter, LSW, a Denver-based psychotherapist and clinical social worker.
A 2017 study found that women who performed more housework were less likely to be satisfied with their relationships, and the partnership was more likely to dissolve. These results recognized the gendered impact of household labor inequality on relationship instability.
"If you want to make your wife happier, take a look at the division of labor in your household and be honest with yourself about where you might pick up some slack," Crouter says. Better yet, she suggests sitting down with your wife and dividing the labor in whatever way feels right to both of you.
5. Express interest in her thoughts and feelings.
"Part of marriage is just listening with interest about the mundane," Crouter says. "Ask questions about her day, listen, and ask follow-up questions. It's important that both people feel heard and understood in any relationship."
If you know there's something with which your wife is struggling with, ask about that thing, even if it's not that interesting to you or brings up negative emotions. This shows that you care about her inner life. When she's down, ask questions—unless she specifically asks for space, don't leave her to wallow by herself.
6. Fight better.
Disagreements and conflict are a part of any healthy relationship, but it's how you engage in those conflicts that matter. Learn to be kind and compassionate even when you're arguing: "When engaging in conflict, (which, by the way, you should do, rather than avoid it), express your side, listen to hers, and then approach the issue together in a solution-focused manner," Crouter advises.
Rather than playing the blame game, be collaborative in finding a solution to the problem. In terms of key phrases to implement, Crouter suggests the following:
- How can we solve this?
- What can we do to change this pattern?
- I want to come to a solution in which we both feel less anxious.
It's not you against her. It's the two of you against the problem.
7. And don't fight over text.
If you and your wife are disagreeing, make sure to do it in person—not over text. A study out of Brigham Young University revealed that couples who argue over text are less happy in their relationships. This includes disagreements, apologies, and general decision-making in the face of conflict. It may seem obvious, but having important conversations face-to-face makes a huge difference.
8. Support women's rights and equality.
A study published in the journal Sex Roles found that straight couples who were feminist were more satisfied with their relationship, and this was particularly true for women with feminist boyfriends or husbands. If this isn't your strong suit, spend some time listening to podcasts about gender inequality, reading news sites geared toward women (yes, Cosmopolitan and Teen Vogue and the like—these are great places to learn the basics!), or pick up a book about feminist philosophy.
9. Ask your wife what she wants in bed.
Assumptions have no place in the bedroom. Yet oftentimes when it comes to sex—especially in long-term relationships—we start to run on autopilot, doing what we've always done or what we've seen in porn instead of actually talking about what we want in bed. But most pop culture depictions of sex are usually all about what men find sexy and what gets men off, so it's good to actually check in and talk to your wife about what she wants in bed. Open up a conversation about what your wife wants more of in bed, and really be attentive and considerate about what she tells you. And when you're conversing about this, make sure to create an environment of safety, support, and curiosity—rather than pressure, stress, or resentment.
10. Prioritize her pleasure in general.
Make sure your wife's orgasms and pleasure are your top priority in bed. Spend some time learning about how to make a woman orgasm and educating yourself on female orgasms in general. And remember, as the Planned Parenthood site explains, "There's no way to tell if a woman's had an orgasm—the only way to know for sure is to ask her."
11. But also, don't pressure your wife into having sex.
Sex is an important and healthy part of a happy relationship, and many studies have found couples who are more sexually satisfied tend to be happier with their relationship overall. That said, it's quite normal for sex to take a back seat as a marriage progresses—whether it be due to having children, medication switches affecting libido, or any other life circumstance that causes desire to decline.
If your wife is the lower-libido partner in your marriage and the mismatched libidos cause tension, find ways to support and celebrate your wife's needs during this time while continuing to have a conversation around what steps you could both take for a more mutually satisfying sexual relationship. (Here's psychotherapist Vanessa Marin's full guide to supporting a lower-libido partner.)
12. Spend money in similar ways.
Opposites attract, right? Not when it comes to spending. According to one University of Michigan study, though many people gravitate toward their "money opposite" (i.e., big spenders attract thriftier people), this isn't exactly good for the relationship. The scientists concluded that the happiest couples usually spend money similarly. Want to make your wife happy? Don't go on a shopping spree while she's committed to living that frugal life, or vice versa. Again, it comes down to communication.
13. Consider combining bank accounts.
Is there one person in your marriage who tends to be "in charge" of everything money-related? If so, it's worth making a change in this part of your lives: A 2018 study published in the journal Sex Roles suggests that managing money together—rather than having one partner handle all the finances—can have a profound positive impact on a partnership. The researchers found that couples who are equally involved in money decisions and money management have more satisfying and ultimately steady relationships. "When both spouses are involved in financial processes, partners tend to be more empowered, and relationship quality and stability tend to be higher," the study authors wrote.
Consider talking with your wife about ways to make sure both of you are equally involved in making financial decisions and managing the money.
14. Celebrate each other's achievements.
Supporting your wife, celebrating her, and making her feel important are all keys in making her happy. And science corroborates this: A study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that couples who celebrated their partner's achievements as if they were their own were happier and more satisfied together. So, next time your wife accomplishes something she's been working toward, don't hold back: Celebrate her with enthusiasm, in the way that will make her feel most seen.
15. Take care of yourself!
Self-care is imperative for you to be able to take another's needs and happiness into account. "You can't pour from an empty cup. If you're burned out, overwhelmed, and slacking on the basic things you need to do to take care of yourself, then it's time to implement some better strategies for self-care," says Crouter.
Further, encourage your spouse to do the same. When both parties are better rested and recharged, marriages tend to be smoother and happier.
There are so many ways to make your wife happy, and none of them have to do with perfection. Working consistently each day to be the best possible partner is what ultimately will lead to a healthy, fulfilling marriage. With science and expertise on your side, now the ball's in your court.