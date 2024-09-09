Skip to Content
Beauty

2 Quick & Easy Ways To Enhance Your Eye Shape With Mascara

Hannah Frye
September 09, 2024
Stunning Beauty Eye
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Most people would assume you use mascara solely for lengthening the lashes. But the truth is that you can make all kinds of changes to your mascara technique tailored to your specific goal. 

To come, two of the quickest ways to enhance the look of your eyes using only mascara: 

1.

Direct your wand

Even if you have a mascara wand designed for lengthening, volumizing, or thickening, it still matters how you move that wand. 

"If you want that super doe-eyed, wide-open eye look, you're going to brush your lashes straight up with your mascara wand," Emmy Award–winning makeup artist Donni Davy tells mbg.

This method is great for super-awake, lively looking eyes. For a more sultry look, you'll want to use the opposite technique. 

Davy explains, "If you want a more elongated look, you'll still want to curl your lashes really well, and then you'll brush your lashes straight outward toward your temples with your mascara wand." 

If you're going to elongate your lashes with the approach above, opt for a universal mascara like the Saie Mascara 101 to ensure your lashes don't bunch up at your outer corner. (This wand also has a spherical tip, which is perfect for catching stubborn hairs at the outer corners.)

2.

Play with color

Colored mascara can be intimidating, but it's worth trying out. Each unique eye color can use a different shade to enhance their natural hue.

"I love to use Lush Naked Mascara Reef (our coral shade) on those with blue or green eyes—the contrast really makes the eye color pop," notes Jen Hunter, head makeup artist at Lush

Davy recommends trying out purple and burgundy on blue and green eyes as well—two "underrated" mascara colors, as she puts it.

Additionally: "Ocean, our blue shade, really does look fabulous on brown and hazel eyes; the vibrancy of the blue stands out beautifully," Hunter notes. 

As a general rule, if you opt for brighter shades, your eyes will appear wider, whereas darker pigments will be ideal for those sultry looks.

My tip:

If you can't find the shade of mascara you're looking for, use a clean liquid pigment like the Half Magic Chrome Addiction shadows. Simply apply a bit of the pigment to the top of your hand and roll a fresh mascara wand in the color, then apply as you would a normal mascara. 

All of this being said, makeup has no rules! While some shades may help compliment specific eye colors, that doesn't mean burgundy mascara on brown eyes is a no-no—pick whatever color you feel drawn to. But with these two tips on hand, you'll be surprised by how easy it is to switch up your look with just one product. 

The takeaway

You can make your eyes look wider by applying mascara in an upward direction and more almond-shaped by pulling the wand toward your temples. If you want to enhance the color of your eyes, look for complementary mascara hues like burgundy, blue, purple, etc.

Ready to shop? Here are our 12 favorite clean mascaras on the market right now

