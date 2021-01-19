A walk down the beauty aisle at any retailer or drugstore and you’ll see there’s certainly no one way to formulate makeup. Eyeliners come in liquid brushes, charcoal pens, and pots of pressed shadows. Lip products range from dewy sheer balms to matte liquid lipsticks that dry down like car paint. Foundations come in loose mineral powders to tinted moisturizers to whipped mousses.

This, of course, makes sense: Every makeup look requires a different application method, texture, and formula. You’re simply not going to get a slick cateye with a rounded liner brush and pot of charcoal; nor are you going to get high-coverage and sculpt if you opt for a foundation formula that prides itself on being lightweight.

The same goes for mascara: Not all brushes are created equal nor interchangeable. Depending on your needs—be it adding volume or making sure your hairs don’t stick together—you’ll need the right brush to match.