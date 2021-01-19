When you want curled, doll-like lashes, you're going to need a curler for starters. That will give you the bend you're looking for ("Unless you have naturally curly and lifted lashes, I always recommend curling lashes before mascara for a lifted look," says makeup artist Jude Andam.) However, you'll also need an assist from your mascara: The formula should allow for some hold (much like you might use a hairstyling product to keep your strands in place). The brush should be curved as well, which helps provide lift to the base and evenly coats your newly curled strands. Not only this, but the bend of the brush means that the bristles are fairly dense on the inner end. The density, here, matters: "If you're looking for curl, you want a mascara wand that is dense with a lot of bristles," says Andam. "Similar to a round brush for your hair, this mascara brush will grab lashes and gently pull them up as you apply to create a lifted look." Graylane Beauty Curling Mascara offers a curved and straight end for multitasking.