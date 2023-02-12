From astrology charts to personality tests, most people would agree that it’s oddly satisfying to find out which "boxes" you fit into in this world. So it’s no wonder the "personal color test" seems to flow in and out of popularity every few years; it has especially picked up in recent months, thanks to the new and user-friendly personal color filter on TikTok.

To use the filter, you simply align your face with the oval in the center of the filter, then proceed to watch different seasons and colors flash on the screen. Then you’re supposed to know which clothing and makeup colors will best complement your features—but it's not so easy to tell at first glance. How can you tell which color family is the best fit? Here’s the 101.