3 Surprising Reasons Hormones Are Messing With Your Skin Health

How you feel in your skin is just as important as your skin health itself. If you’re not feeling confident about the way complexion looks, you may be tempted to pick at it, over-treat it, and so on. Take it from someone who goes to town on their face when they’re feeling less than (I’ve dubbed it “stressfoliation”), the way you feel about your skin can influence how well you treat it.

Some of this, too, boils down to hormones, says Cates. “When our hormones are out of balance, it can impact the way we feel. For example, if our serotonin or progesterone is low, it can make our mood feel low. And then when we look in the mirror, we don't really love what we see,” she says. “And I think that that definitely plays into body and skin image issues. Because we look at our skin and we can beat ourselves up.”