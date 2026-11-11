Want To Protect Your Brain After Menopause? This Workout Stands Out
Menopause can bring plenty of changes to your body, but your brain deserves some attention, too. If you're looking for ways to support memory and cognitive health as you age, your workout routine could be a good place to start.
Researchers are increasingly interested in how exercise influences brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein involved in learning and memory.
Now, an analysis of 12 studies1 has explored how different types of exercise affect BDNF levels in postmenopausal women.
What the researchers looked at
BDNF is a protein that helps brain cells survive, grow, and form connections. It's especially important in areas involved in learning and memory, making it a useful marker for researchers exploring brain health.
The researchers combined findings from studies involving 351 postmenopausal women.
They compared women who followed structured exercise programs (planned, regular workout routines completed over several weeks or months) with non-exercising control groups.
They also examined whether exercise type, intensity, and program length influenced BDNF levels.
Resistance training had the strongest association with BDNF
Women who followed regular exercise programs had significantly higher blood BDNF levels than those who didn't exercise.
When researchers compared different exercise types, resistance training had the strongest association with higher BDNF levels. Workouts involving short, powerful bursts of effort also appeared to be an important factor.
This suggests regular strength training may be particularly beneficial for supporting BDNF levels in healthy postmenopausal women.
However, higher levels of a protein associated with brain health don't necessarily translate into better memory.
What higher BDNF levels could mean for your brain
BDNF supports the growth and communication of brain cells, helping the brain form new connections and adapt. This ability, known as neuroplasticity, plays an important role in learning and memory.
There's an important caveat, though. Researchers measured BDNF in blood, not directly in brain tissue. Blood levels offer a useful clue, but they aren't a direct measure of brain health.
The analysis also didn't assess memory or cognitive performance, so it can't establish whether resistance training actually improved either.
Differences between the included studies and their relatively small combined sample also mean more research is needed.
Still, the findings add to research exploring the connection between muscle activity and brain health, giving us another reason to prioritize strength training as we age.
How to make strength training part of your routine
You don't need a gym membership or complicated equipment to build strength. Bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, dumbbells, and weight machines can all challenge your muscles.
A good starting point is at least two strength-training sessions per week:
- New to strength training: Start with shorter sessions and lighter resistance, gradually increasing the challenge as you get stronger. Consider working with a qualified trainer to learn proper form.
- Already exercising regularly: Add resistance work alongside activities you enjoy, like walking, swimming, or cycling. You don't need to replace your favorite workouts.
If you have an injury or health condition that affects your ability to exercise, check with a qualified health professional about the best approach.
The takeaway
Your muscles might be doing your brain a favor every time you work them. Resistance training was linked to the highest BDNF levels in this analysis, giving strength workouts another compelling reason to make the weekly calendar.
Just don't mistake a promising protein marker for proof of better memory.